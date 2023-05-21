LGFA wrap: Roisín Byrne sends Kildare into Model rematch

Róisín Byrne is back in scoring form for Kildare. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The 2023 TG4 Leinster Intermediate Final will be a repeat of the 2022 decider as Kildare and Wexford were successful in this afternoon’s semi-finals against Louth and Westmeath respectively.

Kildare were 3-15 to 0-10 winners against Louth at Manguard Plus Centre of Excellent, Hawkfield.

Roisín Byrne top-scored for the Lilies, bagging 0-9 in total, including four frees.

Kildare were 1-10 to 0-6 ahead at the break, with Lara Curran netting the first of three Kildare goals.

Neasa Dooley goaled from a second half penalty, while Ciara Price secured Kildare’s win with a third goal for the winners.

Louth battled bravely and Lauren Boyle hit half of the Wee County tally, including two frees, but it wasn’t enough as the holders advance to the Provincial final.

2022 runners-up Wexford, meanwhile, overturned a first half deficit in Kinnegad to secure a 2-7 to 1-7 win against home side Westmeath.

The hosts led by 1-6 to 1-3, at the break with Ciara Blundell hitting a goal for Michael Finneran’s side.

Aisling Murphy hit both goals for Wexford, the second of which pushed Wexford into a single point lead, with Caoilfhionn Ni Nuallain and Sarah Harding Kenny converting the insurance points to ensure a three point win and a place in next Sunday’s IFC Final against Kildare.

The 2023 TG4 Leinster Intermediate Finals will be played as a triple header at Laois Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise next Sunday.

Carlow and Kilkenny will get the action underway in the Junior Final at 12pm, followed by the Intermediate Final at 2pm between Kildare and Wexford.

At 4.15pm, holders Dublin and TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath will clash in a repeat of the 2022 Senior provincial Final, which was won by the Sky Blues at Croke Park.

All three games will be live-streamed by Leinster LGFA, via the LGFA’s national live-streaming portal.

Last Friday evening, Limerick warmed up for their Munster Senior B Final against Clare by defeating Kerry’s second string by 2-12 to 1-4.

Limerick and Clare will do battle in Mallow next Sunday for the Munster B silverware, in a fixture that will precede the TG4 Munster Senior A decider between holders Cork and Lidl National League Division 1 champions, Kerry.

Results:

TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship semi-finals

Kildare 3-15 Louth 0-10

Westmeath 1-7 Wexford 2-7

Munster Senior B

Kerry 1-4 Limerick 2-12