LGFA wrap: Dublin, Cork and Donegal all claim provincial titles

Abby Shiels clears her line for Dublin during the TG4 Leinster SFC clash in Laois Hire O'Moore Park. Photo: Maurice Grehan.

Dublin, Cork and Donegal were crowned TG4 Senior provincial champions in Leinster, Munster and Ulster respectively on Sunday. In the TG4 Leinster Senior final, Dublin won their tenth title in a row when they scored a 2-9 to 0-9 over reigning TG4 All-Ireland champions Meath who were hoping to capture their first provincial crown in 23 years.

In Munster, victory went to reigning champions Cork as the Rebels successfully defended their title with a 5-14 to 2-17 win over a Kerry side looking for their first provincial crown since 2017.

And in Ulster, Donegal finished strongly to deny Armagh a fourth title in a row with a goal from Ciara McGarvey sealing a 1-10 to 0-9 win to lift the crown for the first time since 2019.

Goals in either half from Kate Sullivan proved decisive as Dublin continued their remarkable run of success in Leinster with a third win in 2023 over reigning TG4 All-Ireland champions Meath.

Sullivan’s opening goal saw the sides turn around level at 1-2 to 0-5 and her second goal ensured Dublin would again lift provincial silverware before the attention now switches to the TG4 All-Ireland series.

Armagh’s hopes of a fourth Ulster title in a row came unstuck as Donegal, who led by 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval, came with a strong finish to claim the title.

There was little between the sides throughout the second half before substitute McGarvey, with her first touch, scored the only goal of the game to clinch victory for Donegal.

There was no shortage of goals in the Munster final with Cork scoring four in the opening half to lead by 4-10 to 0-7 at the interval, with two goals from Libby Coppinger and one apiece from Katie Quirke and Ciara O’Sullivan putting them in the driving seat.

A Kerry revival which included goals from Hannah O’Donoghue and Fiadhna Tagney gave them hope but Orlaith Cahalane got Cork’s fifth goal and with Kerry missing two penalties, they held on for victory.

At Intermediate level, Kildare landed the Leinster title, as Antrim were crowned champions in Ulster.

And in the Junior grade, Carlow lifted the Leinster silverware on Sunday, as Down came out on top in Saturday’s Ulster Final.

Also on Sunday, there was victory for Clare in the Munster Senior B final, which was played as a curtain raiser to the A final in Mallow.

Following the conclusion of the TG4 Provincial Championships, the groupings for the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate and Senior Championships have been confirmed, with the Junior groupings having been predetermined.

2023 TG4 All-Ireland Championship groupings

Senior:

Group A: Mayo Armagh Laois

Group B: Donegal Meath Waterford

Group C: Dublin Kerry Cavan

Group D: Cork Galway Tipperary

Intermediate:

Group A: Kildare Leitrim Louth

Group B: Clare Tyrone Offaly Wicklow

Group C: Roscommon Wexford Monaghan

Group D: Antrim Longford Westmeath

Junior:

Group A: Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Down

Group B: Derry, Carlow, London, Fermanagh

RESULTS:

TG4 Leinster Championship

Senior Final:

Dublin 2-9 Meath 0-9

Intermediate Final

Kildare 2-12 Wexford 1-8

Junior Final

Carlow 5-20 Kilkenny 0-6

TG4 Munster Championship

Senior A Final

Cork 5-14 Kerry 2-17

Senior B Final

Clare 0-13 Limerick 1-6

TG4 Ulster Championship

Senior Final

Donegal 1-10 Armagh 0-9

Intermediate Final

Antrim 2-18 Tyrone 1-13

Junior Final

Down 3-8 Fermanagh 1-8