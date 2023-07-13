LGFA says charter and integration talks are ongoing ‘contrary to the impression portrayed at Oireachtas gathering’

Ladies football teams have been protesting before games in recent weeks.

The LGFA insist the integration process is ongoing ‘contrary to the impression portrayed at yesterday’s Oireachtas gathering’ and reiterated its position that the charter cannot be dealt with ‘in isolation’.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the LGFA also revealed it had met with the GPA earlier in the day where it ‘reiterated its commitment to ensuring that a charter is in place for players ahead of the 2024 season.’

Female players have been playing out their championships ‘under protest’ as they seek the fast tracking of a player charter, which would bring uniformity around issues such as expenses, playing gear, medical care and pitch access among other issues.

The LGFA also released the finding of its own survey of county boards to ascertain the level of support they give their inter-county sides.

They found that 94 per cent of teams have a strength and conditioning coach, 100 per cent have a team physiotherapist, 76 per cent of teams have a performance analyst and 94 per cent of teams provide a meal to players after every training session.

The survey also found that 42 per cent of counties are provided with expenses outside of the €1.4m government support scheme that assists with player expense schemes.

The LGFA stated that the questions asked were in line with areas currently included in the male GAA charter and said it had an “ongoing commitment to an enhanced playing and training environment for inter-county players.”

The LGFA’s missive came after the camogie association released a statement calling on the GPA to engage.

"The Camogie Association has again formally requested re-engagement from the GPA regarding the State of Play report. This request comes after the GPA presented the report to the Ard Chomhairle on June 14th, 2023. The Association is seeking more detailed information and identification of priority areas that need to be addressed," the statement outlined.

On Wednesday, GAA Director General Tom Ryan told an Oireachtas Committee that the GAA would be willing to ‘play a role’ in the ongoing impasse over a player charter for female Gaelic games athletes

THE LGFA STATEMENT IN FULL:

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association wishes to clarify that recent meetings have taken place between representatives of the GAA, the LGFA and the Camogie Association, contrary to the impression portrayed at yesterday’s Oireachtas gathering.

At these meetings, it was acknowledged that a charter for inter-county players forms part of the overall and ongoing integration process and cannot be deal with in isolation, as constitutionally, the GAA, LGFA and Camogie are three separate Associations.

However, an LGFA delegation instigated a pre-arranged meeting with Gaelic Players Association representatives, which took place today (Thursday July 13).

At this meeting, the LGFA reiterated its commitment to ensuring that a charter is in place for players ahead of the 2024 season.

The efforts of our inter-county and club players always have been and always will be appreciated, while we are also strong on our commitment to the wellbeing of our almost 200,000 strong membership.

The LGFA has also this week conducted a wide-ranging survey with county boards to gather baseline information on supports currently provided to adult inter-county teams.

The questions asked were in line with areas currently included in the male GAA charter.

Findings indicate that there has been a significant spend on adult inter-county teams in 2023 – and amid rising costs.

The responses provided in the attached report are from across the 2023 League and Championship seasons to date.

Among the key findings are:

94 per cent of teams have a strength and conditioning coach.

100 per cent have a team physiotherapist.

76 per cent of teams have a performance analyst.

94 per cent of teams provide a meal to players after every training session.

97 per cent of teams have access to a team nutritionist.

58 per cent of teams have a set venue for training.

88 per cent of teams have access to a gym.

In addition, significant distribution of match day and training gear has been reported by counties.

As outlined recently, over €1.4m of Government funding will be allocated to LGFA inter-county squads to assist with player expense claims in 2023.

Over €900,000 is allocated directly to player expenses, while almost €500,000 is designated for LGFA team funding, with the LGFA’s Central Council agreeing to self-fund this aspect and redirect that allocation to player expenses.

All players were eligible to claim a first payment after the National League, via the GPA system.

Furthermore, 42 per cent of counties surveyed indicated that they pay player expenses outside of the Government support scheme.

At this juncture, the LGFA wishes to reiterate its ongoing commitment to an enhanced playing and training environment for inter-county players.

This is of huge importance to the LGFA and significant strides have been made in recent times in this regard.

Contrary to some recent commentary, this commitment to progress has been ongoing and progressing on an annual basis since initial support was approved in 2016.

As we approach the concluding stages of the TG4 All-Ireland series, we wish our players well for the remainder of the season, and we also pay tribute to counties whose seasons have now come to an end.

We also thank our county boards, volunteers, sponsors and partners, for their ongoing efforts and support of our Association.