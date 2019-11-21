Leinster Championship scrapped by LGFA as revamped format for All-Ireland series confirmed

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed a revamp of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship structure with no Leinster Senior Championship included.

The last number of Leinster finals have been one-sides affairs contested between Dublin and Westmeath but the Midlanders relegation to the Intermediate ranks has left Dublin the only team competing at Senior level in the province.

The 2020 All-Ireland series will be consist of two groups, with six teams in each, and the top two teams from each group will progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals, following a minimum of five games.

The Provincial Championships must be organised on a knock-out basis, with the winners seeded in the draw for the All-Ireland series.

The bottom team in each group will contest a relegation play-off, unless they are a provincial winner, in which case they will be exempt from relegation.

The groups for the All-Ireland series will be decided at the LGFA’s next Central Council meeting, and circulated thereafter.

