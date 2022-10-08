| 12.9°C Dublin

Late Gráinne Byrne points seal Westmeath SFC title for Milltown in final thriller against St Mary’s

Milltown 0-14 St Mary’s Rochfortbridge 0-13

Westmeath's Sarah Dillon helped Milltown to victory in the county's Ladies SFC final Expand

Two superb late points by Gráinne Byrne enabled Milltown to eke out a win by the narrowest of margins against St Mary’s, Rochfortbridge in a pulsating Westmeath ladies senior football final in Kinnegad yesterday afternoon.

As had been widely expected, there was never much between the sides and it was St Mary’s who led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval, five of their points coming from the boot of centre half forward Megan Brick.

Milltown never led until the 43rd minute when Sarah Dillon converted a free. It was 0-11 apiece approaching the hour mark when Milltown were awarded a penalty.

Brick came back to stand in as goalkeeper and duly pulled off a great save from Dillon’s spot kick. However, Bronagh Beglan crucially pointed from the rebound.

It was left to Byrne to win the day with a superb brace, albeit St Mary’s spurned a couple of last-gasp opportunities to force extra-time.

Scorers – Milltown: S Dillon 0-7 (5fs), G Byrne 0-3, B Beglan, L Slevin (1f) 0-2 each. St Mary’s: M Brick 0-9 (6fs), C Dunne, M Brady, A Balfe, A Brady 0-1 each.

Milltown: K Walsh; A Kenny, J Rogers, E Ballesty; E Murtagh, K Boyce Jordan, L Kiernan; L Slevin, T Dillon; B Beglan, G Byrne, R Dillon; K Whyte, S Boyce, S Dillon. Sub: O Sheerin for Slevin (inj., 52).

St Mary’s, Rochfortbridge: S Hanlon; J Whelehan, D Wallace, A Moran; N Carey, K McDermott, F Coyle; N McDermott, C Dunne; L Cully, M Brick, M Brady; A Balfe, N Judge, A Brady. Subs: J Judge for N Judge (39), R Nolan for Carey.

Ref: J Gallagher.

