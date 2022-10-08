Late Gráinne Byrne points seal Westmeath SFC title for Milltown in final thriller against St Mary’s

Westmeath's Sarah Dillon helped Milltown to victory in the county's Ladies SFC final

Two superb late points by Gráinne Byrne enabled Milltown to eke out a win by the narrowest of margins against St Mary’s, Rochfortbridge in a pulsating Westmeath ladies senior football final in Kinnegad yesterday afternoon.

As had been widely expected, there was never much between the sides and it was St Mary’s who led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval, five of their points coming from the boot of centre half forward Megan Brick.

Milltown never led until the 43rd minute when Sarah Dillon converted a free. It was 0-11 apiece approaching the hour mark when Milltown were awarded a penalty.

Brick came back to stand in as goalkeeper and duly pulled off a great save from Dillon’s spot kick. However, Bronagh Beglan crucially pointed from the rebound.

It was left to Byrne to win the day with a superb brace, albeit St Mary’s spurned a couple of last-gasp opportunities to force extra-time.

Scorers – Milltown: S Dillon 0-7 (5fs), G Byrne 0-3, B Beglan, L Slevin (1f) 0-2 each. St Mary’s: M Brick 0-9 (6fs), C Dunne, M Brady, A Balfe, A Brady 0-1 each.

Milltown: K Walsh; A Kenny, J Rogers, E Ballesty; E Murtagh, K Boyce Jordan, L Kiernan; L Slevin, T Dillon; B Beglan, G Byrne, R Dillon; K Whyte, S Boyce, S Dillon. Sub: O Sheerin for Slevin (inj., 52).

St Mary’s, Rochfortbridge: S Hanlon; J Whelehan, D Wallace, A Moran; N Carey, K McDermott, F Coyle; N McDermott, C Dunne; L Cully, M Brick, M Brady; A Balfe, N Judge, A Brady. Subs: J Judge for N Judge (39), R Nolan for Carey.

Ref: J Gallagher.