Ladies NFL round-up: Dublin coast to Waterford victory while Meath see off Cork to get campaign off to winning start

Nicole Owens of Dublin in action against Mairead Wall of Waterford during the LIDL Ladies National Football League Division 1B Round 1 match at Fraher Field. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Champions Dublin began their Lidl NFL Division 1 title defence with a 4-7 to 1-4 victory over Waterford at Fraher Field in Dungarvan on Sunday.

Caoimhe O’Connor scored 1-1 for the two-time winners, who were 2-3 to 0-1 in front at half-time and with Jennifer Dunne, Siobhan Killeen and Hannah Leahy also among the goals, Waterford couldn’t find a way back. Emma Murray scored the consolation goal late on.

Also in Division 1B, on Saturday, TG4 All-Ireland Champions Meath got their campaign up and running with an impressive 2-7 to 1-8 victory over Cork at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. The Royals were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at half-time and goals from Emma Duggan and Orlagh Lally cancelled out an Emma Cleary effort.

There were also two games in Division 1A on Saturday with Donegal getting the better of Galway, 0-10 to 0-7 in Ballybofey. Geraldine McLaughlin was the star for Maxi Curran’s side once again and she scored 0-7 to help them over the line.

Mayo were comprehensive winners against Westmeath, where it finished 7-22 to 1-12 in the Connacht Dome. Maria Reilly (two), Shauna Howley, Sinéad Cafferky, Sinéad Walsh, Laura Moran and Ava Keane scored goals for the hosts with Anna Jones scoring Westmeath’s only goal.

After their relegation last year, Tipperary began life in Division 2A with a difficult 0-11 to 1-4 loss away to Kerry. Angela McGuigan scored the goal but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Elsewhere Laois were 2-12 to 2-7 winners in the other 2A fixture while in Division 2B, Armagh beat Tyrone 5-9 to 1-10 and Monaghan needed a last gasp free from Jodie McQuillan to rescue a 0-10 to 0-9 victory over Cavan.

In Division 3, there were victories for Down, Kildare and Longford while Sligo and Louth could not be separated. And in Division 4, Limerick, Leitrim, Antrim and Offaly were all victorious.

Results:

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1A:

Mayo 7-22 Westmeath 1-12

Donegal 0-10 Galway 0-7

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1B:

Meath 2-7 Cork 1-8

Dublin 4-7 Waterford 1-4

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2A:

Kerry 0-11 Tipperary 1-4

Laois 2-12 Clare 2-7

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2B:

Monaghan 0-10 Cavan 0-9

Armagh 5-9 Tyrone 1-10

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3A:

Down 4-10 Roscommon 4-9

Sligo 1-10 Louth 1-10

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3B:

Kildare 3-11 Wexford 0-8

Longford 1-18 Wicklow 1-12

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4A:

Leitrim 4-18 Fermanagh 1-6

Antrim 2-16 Derry 1-8

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4B:

Offaly 3-15 Carlow 0-7

Limerick 2-9 London 0-9