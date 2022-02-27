Ladies NFL Round 2 wrap – Mayo ease into semis after win over Galway

Sinead Cafferky of Mayo scores her side's fourth goal during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 match win over Galway. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Lisa Cafferky starred against Galway on Sunday as Mayo made it through to the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 semi-finals.

Mayo’s 6-6 to 2-8 victory ensured another last four slot for the Green and Red, who fell to Dublin at the penultimate hurdle in last year’s competition.

This fixture was put back a week after last Sunday’s postponement, but Michael Moyles’ side took their chance with Lisa Cafferky and Sinéad Walsh helping themselves to two goals each at Tuam Stadium.

Ciara Whyte and Sinéad Cafferky also found the Galway net while Mairéad Seoighe and Kate Slevin hit back for a Galway side who trailed by 3-3 to 1-3 at half-time and couldn’t gain a foothold in the second half.

Kerry also advanced to the next stage after a 1-13 to 0-9 Division 2A victory over Clare at a windswept Doonbeg. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh came up with the crucial goal in the first half and Kerry held their nerve against the breeze after half-time.

In Division 2B, Lauren McConville and Aimee Mackin were the goal-scorers in Armagh’s 2-13 to 0-10 success against Cavan at the Athletic Grounds. That win also means Armagh move on to the final four.

Down lead the way in Division 3A but they were held to a 3-6 to 3-6 draw away to Sligo in the IT Sligo grounds. But in Division 3B, Kildare booked their place in the next round with another win, this time it finished 2-11 to 2-5 against Longford.

Results:

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1A:

Mayo 6-6 Galway 2-8

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2A:

Kerry 1-13 Clare 0-9

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2B:

Armagh 2-13 Cavan 0-10

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3A:

Sligo 3-6 Down 3-6

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3B:

Kildare 2-11 Longford 2-5