Ladies Gaelic Football Association reveals format for 2020 championships

The LGFA have revealed the format for this year's championship - which will see four groups of three teams face off in the senior grade.

All-Ireland champions Dublin along with finalists Galway and semi-finalists Mayo and Cork will all be seeded in different groups, whereby they will be joined by the eight other senior teams. The draw for the championship will be made on June 30. The top team in each group will progress to the All-Ireland semi-final.

Mick Bohan's Dublin side will be aiming for their fourth All-Ireland title in-a-row.

The intermediate grade will feature 13 teams, who will be in three groups of three teams and one group of four. Westmeath, who were relegated from the TG4 Senior Championship in 2019, are one of the seeded teams, along with Meath, the 2019 Intermediate Championship runners-up, and last year’s beaten semi-finalists Roscommon and Sligo.

The top team in each group will progress to the All-Ireland semi-final.

The junior championship will be made up of Antrim, Derry, Fermanagh (the 2019 runners-up), Carlow, Wicklow and Limerick. An open draw will take place to make up two groups of three teams – with the top two teams in each group then progressing to the semi-finals.

The championship is set be played off over seven weekends, with a two-week break between the conclusion of the group phases and the All-Ireland semi-finals, and a further two-week break between the semi-finals and Finals.

Online Editors