Ladies Gaelic Football Association cancel rest of Lidl National Leagues

Players from Cork, Dublin, Galway and Donegal at the launch of the Lidl National Leagues last December

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has cancelled the remainder of this year’s Lidl National Leagues in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The LGFA made the announcement around lunchtime today, in advance of the Government’s anticipated announcement of further sweeping measures to counter the worsening threat to public health.

"The ladies’ inter-county championships will be reviewed “in line with Government regulations,” the association revealed.

“In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the prime concern for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association at the present time is the health and wellbeing of our members,” a statement began.

“Consequently, a number of decision have been made in respect of LGFA competitions, which have not been taken lightly.

“The 2020 Lidl National Leagues have been cancelled for 2020, and will not be completed.

“The Lidl Post Primary Schools competitions have also been cancelled for 2020, along with the LGFA Interprovincial competition, the All-Ireland U14 Championship, Féile na nÓg and Féile Skills.

“The 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with Government regulations, while there is a possibility of provincial action in the U16 and Minor Championships, when LGFA activities resume.

“A number of Development programmes are also postponed until LGFA activity resumes,” the statement concludes.

Online Editors