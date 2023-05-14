Ladies football wrap – Kerry, Cork, Dublin, Meath, Armagh and Donegal all march into provincial finals

Aishling Sheridan of Cavan in action against Aoife McCoy of Armagh. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

HOLDERS Cork and Lidl National League Division 1 champions Kerry will contest the TG4 Munster Ladies Senior Football Championship Final on Sunday May 28 in Mallow.

The provincial heavyweights booked their place in the showpiece decider with victories over Waterford and Tipperary respectively on Sunday.

Goals from Danielle O’Leary and Emma Costello proved pivotal as Kerry made their trip to Bansha a winning one against Tipperary.

The Kingdom ran out 2-8 to 1-5 winners against the hosts, who had 1-3 from Emma Morrissey, to set up an eagerly-anticipated clash with Cork.

The Rebels, meanwhile, welcomed back Laura Fitzgerald from injury in a 2-10 to 0-4 victory over Waterford in Clonakilty.

Fitzgerald came off the bench with nine minutes left and scored 1-2 as Cork advanced from the round-robin phase with this comfortable win.

An early Doireann O’Sullivan goal paved the way for victory for Cork, who will look to retain the provincial silverware against old rivals Kerry in a fortnight’s time.

In Leinster, meanwhile, it will be another Dublin v Meath Final on Sunday May 28, with that fixture set for Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

Meath scored a 0-15 to 0-5 victory over Laois in Portlaoise on Sunday, with Emma Duggan collecting six points for the TG4 All-Ireland champions.

Laois improved significantly on their loss to provincial champions Dublin but a strong second half surge took the game away from the hosts, who were just two points adrift at half-time, 0-4 to 0-6.

In Ulster, holders Armagh and Donegal will renew acquaintances in another Senior Championship Final – and that game will be played in Clones.

Armagh defeated Cavan by 8-14 to 2-7 in Clones to ensure progress and the Orchard County will target four-in-a-row in a fortnight’s time.

Aimee Mackin bagged 3-7 to continue her remarkable recent run of form, with captain Kelly Mallon adding 2-4 for the rampant Orchard County.

At Intermediate level, a brace of goals from Aisling Hanly helped Roscommon dethrone Leitrim to capture the Connacht title, on a 2-13 to 1-7 scoreline in Kiltoom.

In Leinster, the semi-final pairings for next Sunday, May 21, were also confirmed.

Kildare will take on Louth and Westmeath are the hosts against Wexford, following the conclusion of the round-robin stages.

In Group A, Longford defeated Carlow, as Kildare got the better of Wexford on Sunday.

In Group B, Westmeath beat Louth on Saturday, as Wicklow overcame the Offaly challenge on Sunday.

In Ulster, Tyrone gained the psychological edge over Antrim ahead of their Ulster Intermediate Final in Clones on May 28.

The Red Hands got the better of the hosts on a 2-15 to 4-7 scoreline at Davitt Park.

In the Munster Senior B Championship, Clare and Limerick played out a draw, with Clare registering 1-7 to Limerick’s 0-10.

And the Ulster Junior Final, to be played on May 27, will be contested by Fermanagh and Down.

Fermanagh booked their place in the Final with a 3-10 to 1-10 victory over Derry on Friday evening.

RESULTS:

TG4 Connacht Intermediate Championship final

Roscommon 2-13 Leitrim 1-7

TG4 Leinster Senior Championship

Laois 0-5 Meath 0-15

TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship

Group A

Longford 1-11 Carlow 0-8

Wexford 2-9 Kildare 5-8

Group B

Louth 1-11 Westmeath 3-17

Wicklow 2-11 Offaly 1-11

TG4 Munster Senior Championship

Cork 2-10 Waterford 0-4

Tipperary 1-5 Kerry 2-8

Munster Senior B

Clare 1-7 Limerick 0-10

TG4 Ulster Senior Championship

Cavan 8-14 Armagh 2-7

TG4 Ulster Intermediate Championship

Antrim 4-7 Tyrone 2-15

TG4 Ulster Junior Championship

Derry 1-10 Fermanagh 3-10