Ladies Football round-up: Kerry maintain 100 per cent start with victory over Donegal

KERRY maintained their 100 per cent start to life back in Division 1 of the Lidl National League with victory over Donegal in Tralee on Saturday.

The Kingdom were made to work hard for their 2-10 to 1-11 victory with Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Susanne White both scoring 1-8 for their respective sides.

The hosts held a narrow 0-8 to 1-3 advantage at half-time in Austin Stack Park and Síofra O’Shea’s second half goal was another crucial score as Kerry held on.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, Waterford got their first win of the campaign when they held off Mayo to secure a 2-9 to 0-13 success in Dungarvan.

Lauren McGregor scored both goals for the Déise and despite a late Mayo revival, with Lisa Cafferky outstanding up the final stretch, Waterford had the experience in their ranks to avoid another comeback.

Armagh dominated for much of their game in Division 2, and they won the Ulster derby with Monaghan by a final scoreline of 1-13 to 1-3. Alex Clarke’s first half lobbed goal put the Orchard County on their way.

Aisling Gilsenan scored the late winner for Cavan, her free earned them a 2-8 to 3-4 win against Westmeath. Laois hung on for a 3-8 to 3-7 win against Tyrone in a thriller while Tipperary’s rock solid defence helped them to edge a 0-6 to 0-4 victory over Roscommon.

In Division 3, there were victories for Longford, Kildare, Louth and Down. And in Division 4A, there were wins for Antrim and Carlow.

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1:

Kerry 2-10 Donegal 1-11

Waterford 2-9 Mayo 0-13

Playing on Monday, February 6:

Meath v Galway; Páirc Tailteann, 1.15pm – live on TG4

Cork v Dublin; Páirc Uí Rinn, 3pm – live on TG4

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2:

Armagh 1-13 Monaghan 1-3

Cavan 2-8 Westmeath 3-4

Laois 3-8 Tyrone 3-7

Tipperary 0-6 Roscommon 0-4

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3:

Longford 2-10 Offaly 1-10

Kildare 0-9 Clare 0-7

Louth 2-10 Sligo 2-9

Down 0-8 Wexford 1-4

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4A:

Antrim 1-13 Fermanagh 1-6

Carlow 5-9 London 1-4