The evolution and growth of ladies football has been one of the success stories of Irish sport in recent years.

The LGFA’s official website lists the game as “one of the fastest-growing sports in Europe”. And, pre-Covid, the game’s undeniable and growing appeal was borne out by the numbers. The 2019 All-Ireland final between Dublin and Cork attracted a record 56,114.

That attendance was aided no doubt by Dublin’s dominance at the time as well as the surge in interest and standards across women’s sports.

But given the rain that day and that it came amidst the build-up to the replay of the All-Ireland senior men’s final between the Dubs and Kerry, where the former were aiming for an unprecedented five-in-a-row, it suggested the ladies game now commanded attention in its own right.

For context, last year’s Women’s World Cup final had an attendance of just over 54,000.

And, if anything, the game has gotten even stronger since that 2019 final. Meath’s emergence, a classic rags-to-riches story, has added a new layer and aided

growing media interest.

The landscape is much more even, too. For years, Cork and Dublin carved the game up between them but the 2022 decider was the first time in 20 years neither of those counties reached the All-Ireland final. That new-found democracy was reflected in the results.

And this year, at least half a dozen counties can make a run at an All-Ireland final. Beaten 2022 finalists Kerry are in the mix. Galway were only edged out by Meath at the death. Dublin beat Meath in Leinster. Donegal beat Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Mayo, Cork and Armagh all have claims. The championship is poised beautifully.

So, on the face of it, the biggest challenge the game faced looked like it might come from thousands of miles away.

The AFLW is steadily growing in Australia, with an explosion in wages ahead of their recently completed seventh season. And the impact Irish players are having hasn’t gone unnoticed. Irish Gaelic footballers have won grand finals and an All-Australian award. There is no expectation that Aussie interest in Irish talent will wane as that league continues to grow.

That chance at life as a professional athlete, combined with the now overlapping seasons, might have spelled trouble for the game here. Some of the best and most recognisable figures in the sport have been drawn Down Under.

Their absence would be a body blow but in the main they look set to be released back to see out the championship here before returning to Australia.

There’s undeniable momentum now. Last year’s All-Ireland final saw more than 491,000 tune in, a 30pc share of the TV market.

In their annual report last week, the Munster Council committed to growing the number of double-headers showcasing both the men’s and women’s games.

All in all, the sport is in rude health. But on Tuesday morning, there came a stark reminder of a fundamental problem the LGFA still faces.

The league starts this week, kicking off with what should be a hotly-contested clash between Meath and Dublin.

Last year, the same fixture drew thousands to Navan’s Páirc Tailteann. This time around, there was no confirmed venue just days out from the game, despite it being slated for television coverage.

That game was one of 10 (out of 14 fixtures) not to have a venue confirmed by Tuesday morning.

It’s a reminder of a serious issue the ladies game faces – for all its progress and for all the TV audience share, for all the tickets sold and media coverage, it still has to go cap in hand to GAA units looking for somewhere to play its matches.

A GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association merger appears to be moving closer.

The Gaelic Players’ Association motion to prioritise integration was passed by an overwhelming margin at the GAA’s Annual Congress last year. Former President Mary McAleese is heading the process.

The sentiment amongst the playing population appears to be universal. The merger, and all it could bring, is the way forward. It’s hard to escape the feeling that the sooner it comes, the better.