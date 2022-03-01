Ladies football captains welcome O’Rourke comments on integration and a 'proper open-minded process’

The captains of 31 female football squads have welcomed comments made by the LGFA's chief executive Helen O'Rourke that point in the direction of integration between all the three main Gaelic games associations.

In her annual address to this weekend's LGFA Congress, O'Rourke made it clear that their association sees a clear pathway ahead but it requires a “proper, open-minded process where matters relating to integration at all levels of the Associations would be debated and ironed out, prior to the formation of a new incorporated body.”

The GPA female captains met earlier today to collectively encourage support for a Galway motion this weekend that asks for integration with the GAA. As the GPA don't have representation at an LGFA Congress, they could not table the motion themselves, having done so at GAA Congress last weekend.

"It was agreed unanimously that players are supportive of the sentiment expressed in the Galway motion and therefore we are asking delegates to vote in its favour," a Gaelic Players Association statement, released on behalf of the captains, outlined.

"We believe that passing this motion would signify a firm commitment on behalf of the association to prioritise full integration.

"Players further agreed that it would be an appropriate and positive response to the integration motion passed overwhelmingly at GAA Congress last weekend and would allow the LGFA to add to the momentum that is building in a meaningful way."

However frustration was expressed at the lack of a formal process on the matter.

The LGFA has been seen as the most reluctant of the three bodies to take on the integration challenge, a sentiment that may have its origin from former GAA president Liam O'Neill's admission that failure to get it over the line on his term was his biggest disappointment.

O'Rourke has referenced that in her address, stating that the Laois man wanted it to happen during his term or not at all."

She is adamant in her report that the LGFA is not against amalgamation.

“Despite the public perception for some years, the LGFA is not against integration of the three Associations. Quite the opposite, in fact, and we do not need outside influences and uninformed sources to tell us that this is where the future lies,” she wrote.

“Our stance at all times has been to ensure that a proper, open-minded process would take place involving stakeholders of all three associations, where matters relating to integration at all levels of the associations would be debated and ironed out, prior to the formation of a new incorporated body.

“We also need to learn from the mistakes of other sporting organisations that followed this route in recent years and ensure that this does not happen within the new Gaelic games organisation.”

She warned that the availability of facilities to ladies footballers and camogie players would not be resolved alone by a future merger, pointing to a "wider issue about resources that needs to be addressed at Government level.

“I would stress that integration may not be the silver bullet that some would imagine when it comes to accessing playing facilities. We now have a new look Gaelic games family and the explosion of Ladies Gaelic football and Camogie has brought women even more to the forefront but, in many cases, clubs still have the same facilities as they had a number of years ago."