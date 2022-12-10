Kilkerrin-Clonberne retain All-Ireland crown with dominant win over Donaghmoyne

Lynsey Noone of Kilkerrin-Clonberne in action against Fiona Courtney of Donaghmoyne. Image: Sportsfile.

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE ended a historic year by retaining the All-Ireland ladies senior club title in Croke Park after winning the title for the first time last January.

Based in north-east Galway, the 2021 and now the 2022 title holders are the dominant senior side in ladies football at the moment. Powered by the excellent Oliva Divilly, who top scored with five points, they dominated the match.

“It is something you dream about all your life, winning an All-Ireland in Croke Park,” said Divilly, who was named Player of the Match. She promised the team would be back chasing a hat-trick next year.

They were four points clear within five minutes of the throw-in and never relinquished their advantage against the Monaghan champions who they defeated in last season’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The Ulster champions deployed a blanket defence but still couldn’t cope with the strong running of Kilkerrin-Clonberne, who would have won more comfortably but for wayward finishing - they recorded seven wides compared to three for the challengers.

Physically the winners edged the exchanges as well and Donaghmoyne struggled to create clear cut chances inside the D.

The defending champions made a blistering start registering, four points in the first five minutes as Donaghmoyne couldn’t get their hands on their own kick-out, losing three on the spin.

Even though Amy Garland hit Donaghmoyne’s first point in the 11th minute, they were struggling to contain the Galway side, and though they didn’t add to their tally, they created three goal chances.

Gradually the Monaghan side began to gain some traction and ought to have had a goal in the 16th minute when Sandra McConnell reacted fastest when a shot for a point rebounded off the upright. But before she could pull the trigger the excellent Oliva Divilly managed to dispossess her.

However, a brace of points from midfielder Cora Courtney in a space of a minute made it a three-point game (5-3) with five minutes left in the half as Kilkerrin’s wides rose to six.

On the cusp of the break they reasserted their dominance with points from Lynsey Noone and Divilly (2) to lead 0-8 to 0-3 at the break.

Clonberne extended their lead to seven points early in the second half before Hannah Noone was sin-binned in the 40th minute after she flattened Rosemary Courtney with a hefty shoulder charge.

Donaghmoyne were unable to take advantage of their numerical superiority however, though Lauren Garland was unlucky to see a shot for a point bounce back off the crossbar.

The champions actually outscored Donaghmoyne, who won the last of their five All-Ireland titles in 2016, by two points to one when they were a player down.

Donaghmoyne did enjoy their most productive spell in the dying minutes, hitting three points on the spin. But it wasn’t enough to save the game on a freezing evening in headquarters.

Scorers: Kilkerrin-Clonberne: O Divilly 0-5 (3f), C Miskell 0-4, L Ward 0-2, L Noone, E Noone (1f), 0-1 each.

Donaghmoyne: C Courtney 0-3, R Courtney 0-2, A Garland, C McConnell 0-1 each.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, N Noone; S Divilly, L Finnegan; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, A Morrissey. Subs: N Divilly for L Finnegan (47), S Fahy for K Mee (51), M Finnegan for L Noone (54), Caitlin Boyle for Morrissey (58), Caoimhe Boyle for Miskell (59)

Donaghmoyne: L Martin; J Geoghegan, N Callan, A Callan; F Courtney, S Courtney, E Traynor; C Courtney, E McElroy; A Garland, R Courtney, S McConnell; C McConnell, L Garland, A Burns. Subs. G Comiskey for Burns (54), A McElroy for S McConnell (54), D Collier for Callan (59), S Burns for A Garland (59), J Courtney for Geoghegan (59).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)