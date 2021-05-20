Jackies to face Red Hands and Déise in All-Ireland Ladies SFC round robin

Champions Dublin have been pitted with Tyrone and Waterford in the round-robin phase of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

Elsewhere, Cork, the 2020 runners-up, have been drawn with Munster rivals Tipperary, who they play in the opening round of the 2021 Lidl National League tonight (live on TG4), and 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath in Group B.

In Group A, the only four-team group in the competition, there are three Ulster counties drawn together, namely 2020 semi-finalists Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan.

The Ulster trio will be joined in Group A by Mayo, who commence their 2021 Lidl National League campaign against Connacht rivals Galway tomorrow evening (Live on TG4).

Group D, meanwhile, contains 2020 semi-finalists Galway, who are joined by Kerry and Donegal.

Two teams from each group will progress to the TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final stage, while Dublin, Cork, Galway and Armagh, the 2020 semi-finalists, were seeded for the 2021 senior draw.

In the Intermediate Championship, 2020 runners-up Westmeath will be looking to go one better in this year’s competition.

The Lake County have been pitted with Leinster rivals Longford and Wexford in Group A, with Sligo making up the four-team group.

Group B contains Clare, semi-finalists last year, Fermanagh, the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior champions, and Leitrim.

In Group C, 2020 semi-finalists Roscommon have been drawn with Leinster neighbours Kildare and Laois, while Group D contains Offaly, Down and Louth.

Two teams from each group will progress to the TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final stage, while Clare, Westmeath and Roscommon, the 2020 semi-finalists, were seeded for the 2021 Intermediate draw.

Antrim, Carlow, Derry, Limerick and Wicklow, the 2020 runners-up, make up a five-team group in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship, with the top four teams to make up the last four of the competition.

The 2021 finals will mark the 21st anniversary of the long-standing partnership between the LGFA and TG4, while the dates for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships will be confirmed in due course.

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship draw

Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo.

Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath.

Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford.

Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal.

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship draw

Group A: Westmeath, Longford, Wexford, Sligo.

Group B: Clare, Fermanagh, Leitrim.

Group C: Roscommon, Kildare, Laois.

Group D: Offaly, Down, Louth.