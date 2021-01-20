Jackies' five-in-a-row bid gets boost as manager Mick Bohan signs on for another year

MICK BOHAN has signed up for another year with the Dublin ladies senior footballers, providing a timely boost to their five-in-a-row ambitions.

The Dublin LGFA last night confirmed Bohan’s ratification for a fifth successive season, coming just a month after the manager had steered the Jackies to a fourth consecutive All-Ireland SFC title.

“Dublin LGFA club delegates have ratified Mick Bohan as the Dublin senior manager for the 2021 season,” the county revealed via Twitter. “Bohan took on the Dublin job for a second term in January 2017, since then he has led Dublin to four All-Irelands, three Leinster titles and one NFL.”

The Clontarf clubman previously managed Dublin to reach the 2003 All-Ireland final, losing to Mayo. He went on to serve Dublin GAA as a skills coach, working with Jim Gavin’s management teams that won All-Ireland titles at U21 level and then senior in 2013.

Since returning to the ladies hotseat, he has transformed the fortunes of a team that had endured a hat-trick of All-Ireland final defeats, all lost narrowly to Cork, from 2014 to ’16.

Appointed on an interim capacity in December 2016, ahead of his county committee ratification, Bohan has led Dublin to All-Ireland final triumphs over Mayo, Cork, Galway and then Cork again just five days before Christmas.

Added to the trophy haul was Dublin’s first ever National League success in 2018 and a hat-trick of Leinster titles, with no provincial competition held in 2020 after the championship was restructured because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the manager remarked after last month’s final, those prior defeats have played a pivotal role in the team’s evolution.

“It just happens that this group has set the standard,” Bohan remarked. “I think what drove them to that situation was the beatings because there’s certainly something about those days that, as long as they play together, they’ll never forget.”

