It’s time for those who run ladies football to match limitless ambition of the players

So many questions remain unanswered in the wake of Sunday’s hastily re-arranged TG4 All-Ireland ladies football semi-final.

Why did the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) initially fix this match for Limerick when it was forewarned that it would lose it if the county hurlers needed it for a training session?

Why did it then re-fix it for Parnell Park, Dublin, when a more central location (Thurles, Portlaoise, Tullamore or Birr?) would have better suited Cork and Galway?

It’s not in any organisation’s interest to cause logistical nightmares for itself so others surely contributed, and having suitable floodlights, TV access and enough stewarding were among the problems it faced.

But when weather then forced the game to Croke Park at the 11th hour, the LGFA chose a precarious solution – bringing throw-in forward, not back, by half an hour, causing Galway’s players, in particular, to lose valuable warm-up time before one of the biggest matches of their lives.

Not only have we three Gaelic organisations funnelling all their championship climaxes into a tiny winter calendar right now, but also operating under Covid restrictions which put a strict stop-watch on every single pre-match routine.

In such an unprecedented scenario there’s huge potential for errors.

The LGFA certainly couldn’t predict the weather but its choice of initial venues seemed flawed and for its president to subsequently suggest that Galway spent too long in their dressing room only added insult to injury.

Yet perhaps the LGFA’s biggest error was one of omission, or rather lack of ambition.

When queried if they had asked the GAA to slightly delay the men’s semi-final in order to give their game (and warm-up) more time, LGFA President Marie Hickey said: “To be honest, we didn’t because we were so delighted to be getting in there in the first place.”

There’s the nub of it. They were so grateful, indebted even, to get into Croke Park that they forgot to ask for one other small favour.

Why not? Men’s throw-in times are often delayed by 15 minutes when security fears arise over late crowd arrival.

Live TV coverage of semi-finals always extends well after the final whistle so presumably there was some wiggle-room in RTÉ’s live TV schedule and there also wasn’t any live crowd to discommode.

Yet the LGFA didn’t ask for that second favour, demonstrating just how beholden they are to the GAA for pitches.

A two-year 20x20 campaign which has doubtlessly improved the visibility and promotion of women’s sport has recently ended but a blooper like this exposes the fault lines that still exist; that when it comes to facilities and money, women’s teams are often still decades behind their male counterparts.

When Covid struck, there was actually a unique opportunity for women’s Gaelic games to get a rare jump on the GAA by returning with a ‘county first, club second’ schedule, the direct opposite of what the GAA was doing.

That would have given them ‘first dibs’ on big venues, TV audience and media coverage in September/October while the men’s inter-county season climaxed in November/December.

Venues still weren’t guaranteed. They might still have had to play second fiddle for pitches to some men’s club finals but that, at least, would have highlighted their regular dilemma, just as last Sunday did.

Agreeing to the exact same return-to-play protocols as the GAA – club first, then inter-county – created the possibility, especially in bad weather, that women’s games could get squeezed to the margin in this crowded month, and that is what happened here, both in Croke Park and Limerick.

That’s not apportioning any blame whatsoever to the men involved. They’ve built and own their facilities and naturally have first choice on them.

Many believe women would get better access to venues if the GAA, LGFA and camogie were one organisation.

There’s already even a template there –the ‘One Club’ philosophy – that operates very well in some counties but not everywhere.

Integration into one GAA body looks years away and will need the concerted will of all three.

The reality is that the LGFA didn’t feel equal enough yet in the ‘GAA family’ to ask the big brother for a second favour last Sunday, which illustrates the real power balance still.

They cocked up this time and will learn from it. One useful takeaway is to be as ambitious, brave and demanding as the top players who now showcase their game, whose attention to detail, limitless dedication and excellence deserves to be matched by their top table.