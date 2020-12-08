| 1.4°C Dublin

It’s time for those who run ladies football to match limitless ambition of the players

Cliona Foley

Sarah Lynch of Galway in action against Orla Finn of Cork during the TG4 semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

So many questions remain unanswered in the wake of Sunday’s hastily re-arranged TG4 All-Ireland ladies football semi-final.

Why did the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) initially fix this match for Limerick when it was forewarned that it would lose it if the county hurlers needed it for a training session?

Why did it then re-fix it for Parnell Park, Dublin, when a more central location (Thurles, Portlaoise, Tullamore or Birr?) would have better suited Cork and Galway?

