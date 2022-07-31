‘It’s a reminder girls can do anything’: Queens of the Royal County reclaim their crown in final for the ages

Fans Clara Boyce, Shauna Curran and Emma Tolan arriving for the Meath vs Kerry final at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Fans Aoibh and Fiadh Kilgallon arriving for the big final at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

31 July 2022; Kelsey Nesbitt of Meath celebrates with her cousin Charlie Monaghan and the Brendan Martin Cup after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Orlagh Lally of Meath celebrates with an emotional Meath manager Eamonn Murray after the final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

31/7/22 Rachel Andrew’s, Kim Saurin and Gemma Saurin, Enfield, pictured at Croke park for the Ladies All Ireland final between Meath and Kerry. Picture: Arthur Carron

Heidi O'Connor, aged 11, from London pictured at Croke Park for the Ladies All Ireland Football Final between Meath and Kerry. Photo: Arthur Carron

The tribal roars of women, their daughters, sisters and mothers, rang out across Croke Park, as Meath reclaimed their All-Ireland crown in a thrilling encounter.

The Meath and Kerry players fought like Trojans, so close in skill and determination throughout an incredible final, with a 3-10 to 1-7 final score.

Little girls waved Kerry and Meath flags and blew horns to celebrate the most exhilarating day of the year for women’s sport in Ireland. One little boy stood side-by-side with his younger sister as they held their Kerry flags proudly aloft in the Hogan Stand.

Within seconds of the start, Kerry had scored – much to the elation of fans who had travelled the long road to Dublin from the Kingdom.

And just moments later, a second and third point was notched up, with fans chanting, “Kerry, Kerry”.

However, Meath were never going to lie down and just minutes later came the Royals’ first point of the match. From there, despite how hard they fought, Kerry were beaten back time and time again by a gritty and impervious Meath side.

This game moved at breakneck speed and served only to prove that All-Ireland finals are the meeting ground for the best of the best, regardless of gender.

The screams of 46,440 at Croker proved this sport is a dream machine for so women and girls looking for real-life heroines to whom they can to look up.

Síofra O’Shea did her utmost to help Kerry come back from defeat, with a point – but any little gains made were overwhelmed by a determined Meath.

“Up the Royals,” one little girl shouted as she looked up at her grandmother. Her battle cry was met with a smile of approval.

Lorraine Scanlon helped Kerry narrow the score to 1-05 to Meath’s 1-08 and it seemed possible the Kingdom could possibly come back.

By the early moments of the second half, the two were almost neck and neck with Meath 1-09 to Kerry’s 1-07.

However, the Royals upped the ante and Niamh O’Sullivan smashed in a second goal in, completely breaking the Kerry defence. Meath fans took to their feet.

Just moments later, Bridgetta Lynch, a 26-year-old pharmacist from Oldcastle, Co Meath, pounded again and again, missing at first but snatching a goal on the second attempt.

Despite their hugely impressive attempts, Kerry just couldn’t seem to breach this Meath wall.

Teacher Niamh O’Sullivan (32) scored again for Meath and brought her team to a 3-10 to 1-07 lead close to the end. This was enough to prompt some Kerry fans to get up and leave the stadium – their hope had already died.

The final whistle was blown soon afterwards and Meath’s dreams were realised.

The Royals reigned supreme for the second year in a row. The Kingdom had fought with pride but lost out to sheer grit.

Meath’s Niamh O’Sullivan told TG4: “I couldn’t describe it, it’s like a dream,” as fans screamed in delight at their well-earned victory.

The Royals held the Brendan Martin Cup aloft as fans went wild.

Meath’s Shauna Ennis, a 28-year-old teacher, thanked her team and the Kerry side for putting up a “fight” and told her rivals she felt they would be back next year for more.

Meath fan Ashling Jordan and daughter Hannah (3) and friends, Aoibhinn Doyle (3), Lauren Collier (8) and Sophie Collier (16), celebrated before making their way home to Dunshaughlin.

“It’s wonderful for women’s football,” Ms Jordan said. “This is my daughter and her friends’ first time here and it’s fantastic they got to see this.”

The girls’ father, Sean Jordan, added: “My daughter is starting under-4s next year.

“It’s great the girls got to see Meath win today.

“It’s a reminder girls can do anything.”

Rachel Andrews (28) attended with her friends, sisters Kim (28) and Gemma Saurin (27).

“We’re from the Bellewstown club,” Ms Andrews said. “It’s a proud day for us all. This is no longer about this being a girls’ game.

“This is Meath and it’s GAA. My dad and uncle are here today.

“It’s been a long time but we’re finally gaining the recognition we deserve.”

Noeleen Quinn and daughters Emily (8), Clodagh (6) and Kaylee (11), from Navan, were also overjoyed by a final for the ages.

“The girls love football,” Ms Quinn said. “It’s a great family day and not just a lads’ event.

“These women are huge role models to my daughters and all Meath fans.”

Máire Daly, from Navan, attended the final with her daughters Orlaith and Eimear, who play camogie for Dunderry.

“This is a man’s world,” said Ms Daly.

“But women are amazing and showed today they can match and even better the men at football.”

“We’re so proud of Meath,” she added.