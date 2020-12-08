'It was just a disaster' - Sports psychologist Jessie Barr slams handling of Ladies semi-final

A leading sports psychologist has branded the fiasco surrounding Sunday's All-Ireland Ladies football football semi-final between Cork and Galway as 'a disaster.'

Olympian Jessie Barr, who has worked with the Offaly camogie team in her role as a performance sports psychologist, said the controversy impacted negatively on both teams.

"It was just a disaster and really unfortunate - for both teams. Cork obviously played a really good match, and their performance has now been overlooked because of this disaster, and Galway probably didn't play any way to their ability, which is really unfortunate," she said.

Scheduling the match was controversial from the word go after it was moved from Limerick's Gaelic Grounds to Parnell Park in Dublin before being switched on Sunday morning to Croke Park. The upshot was that Galway didn't have sufficient time to warm up and were seven points down after 17 minutes.

"If you're to look at the basics of it, Galway was not given enough time to prepare, they were rushed," said hurdler Barr, who competed at the 2012 London Olympics.

"I did work with Offaly camogie and just (the time it takes) to strap up. If they had been on a bus for how many hours driving from Galway, even just to loosen out and get moving again after sitting down for so long.

"The stress that they must have been feeling when you know you're under pressure for time - your heart is racing, your stomach is tense - even just to relax would have taken about 14 minutes, never mind getting all the gear on, having a little chat, that all takes a bit of time.

"So, 14 minutes in the dressing-room beforehand was not enough time, and from a psych point of view, a lot of girls need their time to think through their routine, they might have some music that they listen to, a lot of them will do mobility work.

"I can't even imagine physically how they felt, never mind the mental stress and then they were thrown out onto a freezing cold pitch."

Barr was sympathetic to the plight of Galway boss Tim Rabbitt who revealed after the game that he contemplated pulling his team out of the match.

"From a psych point of view, I can see why their coach has said 'I wish we had just called it off', but at the same time I can see why they just grabbed the opportunity. 'This is an All-Ireland semi-final that still has to be played, we could be into a final, if we walk away, we've given it to Cork anyway'," she said.

"It's hard to know what the right thing to do was but from a psych point of view it was a disaster, it was a nightmare, because those girls wouldn't have been able to focus on what the task was, which is playing an All-Ireland semi-final, one of the biggest games they've played all year.

"I'm sure their heads were still going a million miles an hour, and still would have been at half-time.

"In a situation like that mistakes will happen, you're not focused on what you're meant to be doing and your attention is going to be all over the place," she suggested.

The controversy has provoked a debate on the broader topic of equality in sport. Barr said she was fortunate that gender issues was never an issue in athletics.

"We're treated the exact same, there's never been men versus women, and I work in a lot of sports where it's the exact same so I've been very, very fortunate," she said.

"But I have the experience of working a little bit with the Offaly camogie team and I do see there is an inequality, and in those sports there's a long way to go. If we could put a positive spin on it, if this is what highlights that inequality then maybe this needed to happen."

Speaking at the launch of the Irish Life Health 'Runuary' programme, Barr said men's teams would not have been subjected to this kind of treatment.

"Men's teams wouldn't have been expected to move two, three times and I know there's been a lot of nastiness on Twitter being pointed at the Galway team and saying, 'Well they should have been more organised', at the end of the day they weren't the ones who chose to move three times," said Barr.

