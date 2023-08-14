‘It the greatest achievement of our coaching lives’ – Mick Bohan hails Dublin’s win but remains unsure on his future

Dublin manager Mick Bohan celebrates with team captain Carla Rowe after their side's victory in the All-Ireland final against Kerry. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mick Bohan has a stellar managerial CV but helping the Dublin ladies’ football team to rise from the ashes and reclaim the Brendan Martin Cup with yesterday’s All-Ireland final victory over Kerry may be the sweetest yet.

The Dubs last tasted All-Ireland success in 2020 but with seven All-Stars subsequently retiring or opting out, Bohan was forced to rebuild. The fruits of his labour shone spectacularly in front of 45,326 in Croke Park.

“To put on a performance like that on the biggest of days, this goes down with any achievement we’ve ever had. This is a special one,” Bohan beamed.

“We very much feel we started at the ashes back in October/November time, so to turn this around and to be here on the biggest of days, to control the game for most of it, that’s as sweet as it gets.

“When we got together last October/November time, there was certainly no prize on offer in our eyes.

“It was about steadying the ship and seeing if we could be competitive.

“And maybe even a year or two down the road and let someone else take it on. So to do this all in that short period of time has possibly been the greatest achievement of our coaching lives.”

Bohan has now led the Dubs to five All-Ireland successes in the last seven seasons but talk of his future and whether he remains at the helm in 2024 is for another day.

“Regardless of what my decision is, today wouldn’t be the day. Today is about players, today is about the All-Ireland victory.

“This group have had an incredible achievement, my story is irrelevant in all of this,” Bohan said.