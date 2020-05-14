'It hurts but my opinion would be to kick for touch' - Mick Bohan calls for cancellation of Ladies' Championship

DUBLIN manager Mick Bohan says the All-Ireland ladies football championships should be scrapped for 2020 as a means of "releasing the pressure" on players and other stakeholders are weeks of uncertainty.

"It hurts me to say it, because it's the elephant in the room," said Bohan, who has led Dublin to the last three All-Ireland titles in an interview with 2FM's Game On.

"But I can't see…within a professional setup, if everyone was being kept to a safe environment and they weren't being released from that, I think that is feasible.

"I don't think our games are set up for that. We certainly don't have the finances capable to carry that out. Nor do we have the endorsements that are worth it from the point of view of sponsorship and finances.

"So for me, I think the brave call at this stage is…and it doesn't even sit well with me having to say it…but from the point of view of releasing the pressure on everybody the season has to go for 2020."

Bohan acknowledged that a coronavirus vaccine would change the outlook immediately but admitted that was "beyond the time scale that we have to play with."

But he also warned against players continuing to train, "without any purpose."

In an interview on The Sunday Game last weekend, GAA President John Horan said he can't see Gaelic games being played at any level while social distancing in its current form remains in place.

This followed off the back of statements from both the GAA and Ladies Gaelic Football Association last week, and currently no on-field training is permitted until 20 July at the earliest — as per the Government roadmap.

"I'd hate to see the competition just put on for the sake of a few games (if it were knock-out), I don't see the benefit in that," Bohan added.

"My opinion would be to kick for touch altogether until the new season if that's the case. That's not what we want, but the competition should be run properly over time."

Online Editors