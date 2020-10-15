'I went to Accident and Emergency' - O’Sullivan fighting fit for Cork title bid after viral scare

"I had a viral infection for the county final and I was struggling during the game." Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

DOIREANN O’Sullivan sank to her knees when the final whistle sounded on the club champions of Cork last month.

But it wasn’t the defeat to West Cork that grounded the Mourneabbey star, but illness, serious enough to ensure that she immediately swapped tear-stained turf for an accident and emergency ward.

She is fighting fit now, as the Rebels’ captain prepares for a curtailed championship tilt that, as it stands, will see them begin against familiar rivals, Kerry, in an unfamiliar group stage format in three weeks’ time.

"I had a viral infection for the county final and I was struggling during the game a small bit," the 24-year-old explained as she launched the LGFA’s three-year sponsorship deal with currentaccount.ie.

"I copped it in the warm-up that my energy levels weren’t where they needed to be. The adrenaline stopped after full-time and I had no energy. I hit the deck and I did have to go to Accident and Emergency that day.

"That put football in perspective. We were hugely disappointed to lose the county final. That day though my health took full priority. But I managed to get a break, I took a few days off work and I’m now 100%."

Apart from the obvious looming shadow in all our lives, an unwitting cloud hangs over Cork’s preparations with five of the players O’Sullivan captains threatening to strike as a result of an ongoing spat surrounding fixture clashes for dual players.

O’Sullivan says the clock is ticking but she appears hopeful that the issue will be resolved, even if she is unsure of how, before her side begin their campaign next month.

The shortened calendar for both codes has left five Rebel dual-players - Libby Coppinger, Hannah Looney, Fiona Keating, Meabh Cahalane and Ciara McCarthy - facing direct championship clashes on November 7, November 14, and the weekend of November 28/29.

A war of words has broken out between both associations leaving the players stranded like forlorn kids as the parents argue.

All-Ireland camogie champions Galway have stepped in and generously offered to move their plum tie against Cork on November 7 by 24 hours to accommodate the Rebels’ dual players.

It is not yet clear if the camogie association has agreed to this switch but, even if they do, Cork’s dual players still face clashes on November 14 and the weekend of November 28/29.

"The dual clash is an ongoing issue and it is disappointing for the five girls who play both sports at the highest level, that they can’t showcase the talents they’ve put hours and hours into to develop," says the multi-medalled O’Sullivan, who has won five All-Ireland titles and six league crowns.

"Hopefully there will be a solution, talks are ongoing between all the parties in the background, everyone is working extremely hard. So hopefully the three fixture clashes can be sorted out.

"There are only three weeks to championship so time is of the essence. We had training last night and we are optimistic a resolution can be found. It’s definitely warranted.

"Girls should not have to pick which sport to play, dual players are huge role models and ambassadors for teenagers so it would be a shame for them to have to pick, and for the camogie and GAA teams not to have their best teams available.

"A resolution is achievable and justified."

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to announce currentaccount.ie – the current account from your Credit Union – as new sponsors of the LGFA’s All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships.

Currentaccount.ie will also sponsor the LGFA’s annual All-Ireland Club 7s blitz day and National Volunteer awards.

This new partnership will cover a three-year term – 2021-2023 inclusive – and is announced on International Credit Union Day 2020.

