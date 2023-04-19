‘I think I’m done’ – how Kerry ladies and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh turned it around after 2018 Dubs demolition

Kerry star Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh contemplated walking away from ladies’ inter-county football after being on the wrong end of an 18-point Dublin demolition five years ago.

Fresh from achieving league glory last Saturday – Kerry’s first Division 1 spring title in 32 years – the veteran forward is glad those negative vibes didn’t last.

“A few years ago, we got absolutely annihilated by Dublin in a quarter-final. I woke up the next morning, picked up my phone and texted my brother and his girlfriend saying, ‘I think I’m done.’ I just didn’t see what we were chasing was actually going to ever happen,” Ní Mhuircheartaigh recalls.

“There were a few tough times but I just couldn’t give up either. We’re still here. Again, it comes back to that group of players and that management we have - I love spending time with them and I love trying to fulfil that dream and that goal with them.”

Kerry lost heavily to holders Meath in last year’s All-Ireland final … but now, on the evidence of last weekend’s thumping 5-11 to 1-10 win over Galway, they’re right in the mix for this year’s Brendan Martin Cup.

It was also an early birthday present for Ó Muircheartaigh, who turned 32 yesterday and has spent almost half her life as a senior county footballer.

“It meant a huge amount to us, winning on Saturday,” she acknowledges, speaking at the launch of the 2023 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps.

“To win in Croke Park is very special and I think the way we went about it was something else, we were very professional about it. Playing in Croke Park three times last year really helped us as a group. We gained a lot of experience from it, and I think that really helped us in the game.

“It gives us huge confidence for the championship. We had about 34-35 players that played in the league as a whole, and the experience some of the younger players got from the league games was something else. We’ve got to move on now and focus on the championship.”

Asked what makes the current group tick, she hails the impact of Declan Quill’s management team over the past three-and-a-half years.

“We just have this very special bond and togetherness, our bond is fairly unbreakable,” she expands. “To have that continuity with that management team has been great. I keep harping on about them, but they are very special, very professional, the energy they bring to training sessions and games is second to none and we are very grateful.”