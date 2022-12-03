| 8°C Dublin

‘I have a lot of miles on the clock. It’s the right time for me to move on’ – Dublin stalwart Lyndsey Davey

Keeping her body match-fit and the fight for work-life balance convinces five-time All-Ireland winner the time is right to end stellar 18-year career

Dublin's Lyndsey Davey and her niece Caoimhe celebrate with the Mary Ramsbottom Cup after their Leinster SFC final win against Meath at Croke Park in May. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Dublin's Lyndsey Davey and her niece Caoimhe celebrate with the Mary Ramsbottom Cup after their Leinster SFC final win against Meath at Croke Park in May. Photo: Sportsfile

Daragh Small

When Dublin senior ladies football manager Mick Bohan sits down to finalise his squad for the 2023 season, one notable name will be missing from his list.

Almost two decades on from making her senior debut as a precocious 14-year-old in July 2004, as a substitute in a Leinster semi-final win over Louth, Lyndsey Davey has opted to bring the curtain down on an illustrious inter-county career.

