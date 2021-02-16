'I definitely felt aggrieved by it' - Brid Stack not happy with injury fallout

BRÍD Stack says she is still "aggrieved" at the findings of the AFL appeals board, who quashed a three-match suspension handed down to Ebony Marinoff for her part in the incident that left the former Cork star with a fractured vertebrae.

Marinoff had been hit with a three-game ban, the biggest suspension handed down in AFLW history.

Stack, who had a neck brace removed last week, conceded that the length of the ban, which would have seen Marinoff miss a third of the regular AFLW season, had been “down to the severity of the injury she suffered.”

Speaking on Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ radio today, Stack maintained that Marinoff and her club, Adelaide Crows were "well within their rights" to appeal the ban but that she remains deeply unhappy with the nature of their argument.

Marinoff’s initial appeal was adjourned after legal counsel produced video evidence which they suggested showed an earlier incident where Stack could have sustained the damage.

That evidence was subsequently withdrawn and instead, representatives argued on three grounds why the ban should be quashed.

Sam Abbott QC used 12 stills of a 1.87-second period involving Marinoff, arguing the tribunal’s expectation for the player to tackle Stack was unrealistic and that she had no opportunity to avoid the collision.

Claiming it was “clear” Marinoff had attempted to stop her momentum before contact was made and didn’t “run through” Stack, argued Stack contributed to the force after putting herself “in a vulnerable position” by moving directly to pick up the ball.

He added that Stack’s team mate, Alyce Parker, whose right arm was on Marinoff’s back as contact was made, also played a key role in the contact.

The board deliberated for nearly 40 minutes before agreeing with Adelaide’s counsel that the tribunal’s original decision was unreasonable.

"I suppose what I did find very tough to take was the narrative their legal team went with," Stack admitted.

"It’s very easy for them to say I was new to AFLW and it was easy for them to slap the ‘rookie’ label on me. But I have spoken to so many experts here.

"I have watched it back so many times. I know the position I was in. I know the duty of care has to lie with the tackler at all times. I’ve been told that by experts with 30 year’s experience in the game.

"So I definitely felt aggrieved by it. So it was very tough to take at the time."

Stack is due to undergo and MRI and Cat scan on Wednesday to establish if her debut season in Australia can be salvaged.

She conceded, however, that medical specialist will not allow Stack to return to play "unless I have full function in my right arm and I can protect myself fully."

The 11-time All-Ireland winner also revealed how she had been tagged in distasteful comments on social media channels.

"Social media can be so, so positive,” she explained.

"But there’s also a very sinister side of it, where people feel entitled to have these throw-away comments.

"Yeah, definitely, got exposed to a couple of nasty comments. I got tagged in a couple of things that I didn’t need to be seeing. So I definitely experienced both sides of it.

"I’m probably lucky that I’m a bit older. I’m experienced. I know how to distance myself from those things."

