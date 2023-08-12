‘I couldn't imagine Jack O'Connor doing the things we do’ – Kerry’s co-managers relishing second chance

Kerry joint-managers Declan Quill, left, and Darragh Long have climbed the ladder to reach this weekend's All-Ireland final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“I’m the boss,” says Darragh Long, when asked for a detailed breakdown of the roles of Kerry’s co-managers.

“I’m the brains,” adds Declan Quill, quick as a whip.

This is their dynamic. Their schtick.

Long and Quill are very much a double act. Equal parts. There is no obvious good cop or discernible bad cop. No light and shade.

They are side-by-side on the line. Joint at the hip for press conferences, taking turns in answering but in much the same positive and enthusiastic way.

Two voices – same frequency and tone.

If there is a hierarchy or a natural order, it’s not apparent by looking at or talking to them.

You sense from their chirpy demeanour that being co-manager of the Kerry ladies senior football team is a thrill neither Long nor Quill fully anticipated when they got involved with the minors five years ago.

That has its own quirky back story.

The pair had played against each other for Tralee’s warring factions, Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys, since the age of five.

“For years, we wouldn’t have talked to each other even,” recalls Long.

Some concessions were made to that arrangement when they were selected for Kerry minor and U-21 squads but fate would force them to pair up.

Bizarrely, they married neighbours from Waterford. Long took it as a sign that the universe was trying to tell them something.

“Our roads were always going to come together at some stage,” says Long now.

“He (Quill) was involved in the ladies side of his club; I was involved in the ladies side of mine.

“We got an opportunity then from the past chairman, the great Seán Walsh from the men’s side of the house. He rang me one day and said would we do the Kerry minor ladies?

“I was down in Waterford in the People’s Park and I said to my missus, ‘what do you think?’ I said I’d do it but I’d only do it if one person would do it with me.

“Why he came into my brain I had no idea – but I rang him within five minutes and the rest is history.”

Quill recalls: “He sold it to me. He said it would probably only be six months – so this is five years later and we’re still at it.

“I couldn’t imagine doing it without Darragh. And I suppose he’d say the same about me because there is so much to it. It’s all-consuming.”

Co-managers is not a very Kerry concept. In lean times – those years when the men’s team don’t win the All-Ireland – it is important to have a focus for all the county’s ire.

Figuring which co-manager to blame would consume far too much of the winter. The solitude of it all is almost part of the myth.

When he made that unflattering comparison, Páidí Ó Sé probably only said what other Kerry manager before him had more than occasionally thought.

Jack O’Connor’s late mother warned him off taking the job while on her death bed.

By comparison, the job of managing the ladies team is incomparably less scrutinised, albeit with far more nuts and bolts to attach.

“I couldn’t imagine Jack O’Connor doing a lot of the things that we do,” says Quill. “From collecting food and organising food, pumping balls, washing bibs – there’s an awful lot to it.

“If you look back over the Kerry managers that have had the job over the last number of years on the men’s side of it, I couldn’t imagine them delegating or being told what to do. And that’s OK.

“But for us, I think there’s so much involved in the ladies’ side of management, all that we mentioned, that it’s not just a case of turning up on the night, your bibs are hung up for you and all the gear is set out.

“It’s literally everything. I don’t think you’d be able to do it on your own.”

It means sharing the disappointments, like last year’s final which they couldn’t bring themselves to watch back until February, and the successes, such as this year’s Division 1 league win.

“Not often in life do you get second chances,” notes Long.

“We had Kieran Donaghy in with us a couple of months ago and he spoke to the girls about all you can ever want in a sporting group is a chance to be in the final, a chance to be at the big dance, and we’ve fed off those words for the last couple of months.

“We’ve got that chance but that’s all we’ve got. We’ve tried to keep that outside noise, with regards to 30 years, like, there’s plenty of talk about it at home. We see it and we hear it but we don’t try to let it . . . we don’t speak about it within the group.

“As I said, hopefully we can end that famine on Sunday but who knows. We might be sitting here in front of you in 12 months’ time talking about it being 31 years.

“Hopefully that’s not the case.”