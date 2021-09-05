| 17.9°C Dublin

How Meath and Dublin rated: The All-Ireland final verdict

Vikki Wall of Meath with her Player of the Match trophy after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Vikki Wall of Meath with her Player of the Match trophy after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Vikki Wall of Meath with her Player of the Match trophy after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Vikki Wall of Meath with her Player of the Match trophy after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

Meath ratings

MONICA McGUIRK 7

Most important moment of the match was a brilliant first-half save from Hannah Tyrrell. Admirably patient in waiting for kick-out options to present themselves before kicking.

EMMA TROY 8

It’s unlikely when Dublin conducted their analysis on Meath’s scoring threats that Troy’s name cropped up but she surged forward for two brilliant points.

MARY KATE LYNCH 7

Paired off with Niamh Hetherton – a clear aerial threat but Dublin’s first player subbed off. Guarded space in front of the Meath goal wolfishly.

KATIE NEWE 7

Saw Siobhán Killeen off scoreless and then turned her attentions to Hannah Tyrrell, whenever she wandered inside.

AOIBHEANN LEAHY 6

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis from the likes of Joe Brolly, John Mullane, Pat Spillane, Vincent Hogan and Tomás O Sé. Issued during the GAA Championships.

This field is required

Came off at the second-half water break, by which stage she had given every last drop of energy for the Meath cause.

5 September 2021; Aoibhín Cleary of Meath in action against Lyndsey Davey of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

5 September 2021; Aoibhín Cleary of Meath in action against Lyndsey Davey of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

5 September 2021; Aoibhín Cleary of Meath in action against Lyndsey Davey of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

5 September 2021; Aoibhín Cleary of Meath in action against Lyndsey Davey of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile


AOIBHÍN CLEARY 8

Extinguished Dublin’s aerial threat on three occasions. Once, in the first half when Hetherton threatened, but, most importantly, when a goal would have turned the game.

SHAUNA ENNIS 7

Given the unenviable task of marking Sinéad Aherne and for all her constant movement and sniping towards space, the Dublin captain kicked just one point.

ORLAGH LALLY 6

One of Meath’s most willing ball-carriers. Fouled for a free in the second half at a time when her team were finding it hard to win them.

MÁIRE O’SHAUGHNESSY 8

The calmest of Meath’s calm heads. Sat back, claimed kick-outs and knitted the Meath defence and attack together.

ORLA BYRNE 7

Get through an amount of work and made some telling runs. A vital influence in Meath’s clear-headed execution of a brilliant game-plan.

5 September 2021; Stacey Grimes of Meath in action against Lyndsey Davey of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

5 September 2021; Stacey Grimes of Meath in action against Lyndsey Davey of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

5 September 2021; Stacey Grimes of Meath in action against Lyndsey Davey of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

5 September 2021; Stacey Grimes of Meath in action against Lyndsey Davey of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

STACEY GRIMES 8

A gem of a player. Kicked that brilliant, vital, angled point in the second half. But handled the ball superbly, made correct decisions in that frantic last 10 minutes.

NIAMH O’SULLIVAN 7

Was initially snuffed out by Martha Byrne but kicked 0-3 – all from play – in another excellent display. Ran endlessly for the cause. The epitome of Meath’s all-action performance.

VIKKI WALL 8

Fouled more than any other player. Kept demanding the ball. Kept running at Dublin. Amazing mix of pace, energy, power and determination.

EMMA DUGGAN 8

Had her very own Mikey Sheehy moment in the first half with that opportunist lob over Ciara Trant. Finished with 1-2. One of Meath’s heroes.

BRIDGETTA LYNCH 6

Kicked one point when a team-mate was standing in a better position inside with a potential goal on offer. Taken off after 45 minutes of hard graft.

BENCH 6

Given how perfectly his plan was being executed, it’s little surprise Eamonn Murray didn’t make a switch until halfway through the second half.

Dublin ratings

Dublin goalkeeper Ciara Trant is beaten for Meath's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin goalkeeper Ciara Trant is beaten for Meath's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin goalkeeper Ciara Trant is beaten for Meath's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin goalkeeper Ciara Trant is beaten for Meath's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile


CIARA TRANT 6

Came under severe pressure on her kick-outs, particularly early on, with Meath setting up in a grid with little space between their players. Caught for the goal too.

MARTHA BYRNE 7

One of the standout Dublin players in the first half. Took Niamh O’Sullivan for a spell and got up the pitch to kick a point of her own.

NIAMH COLLINS 6

Made sure nothing came through the Dublin defence easy and could hardly have been faulted for Emma Duggan’s goal, given the circumstances.

LEAH CAFFREY 6

Tidy and composed. Followed Duggan when she wandered outfield. One of Dublin’s better players on the day with Meath’s greatest threat was their running from deep.

5 September 2021; Sinéad Goldrick of Dublin and Aoibheann Leahy of Meath exchange words during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

5 September 2021; Sinéad Goldrick of Dublin and Aoibheann Leahy of Meath exchange words during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

5 September 2021; Sinéad Goldrick of Dublin and Aoibheann Leahy of Meath exchange words during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

5 September 2021; Sinéad Goldrick of Dublin and Aoibheann Leahy of Meath exchange words during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile


SINÉAD GOLDRICK 7

Tracked Vikki Wall in the first half, with Dublin opting for pace against pace. Won a free and forced a brilliant late turnover in her only start of the season.

SIOBHÁN McGRATH 5

A late replacement for Olwen Carey. Effectively played as Dublin’s sweeper, marshalling the ‘D’. Replaced for the second half by Carey.

ORLAGH NOLAN 5

Tagged Stacey Grimes in the opening half, no easy task given her direct opponent’s energy. Taken off at the water break in the second half.

JENNIFER DUNNE 5

Gave away the first free of the game for a foul on Wall – a portent of how the game would go. Not alone in getting tied up in the web of Meath defenders in possession.

LAUREN MAGEE 7

Brought her customary physicality to the first half. Did well for the first 20 minutes of the second when switched on to Wall but couldn’t quite influence play further forward.

5 September 2021; Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin in action against Máire O'Shaughnessy, left, and Aisling McCabe of Meath during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

5 September 2021; Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin in action against Máire O'Shaughnessy, left, and Aisling McCabe of Meath during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

5 September 2021; Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin in action against Máire O'Shaughnessy, left, and Aisling McCabe of Meath during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

5 September 2021; Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin in action against Máire O'Shaughnessy, left, and Aisling McCabe of Meath during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile


HANNAH TYRRELL 8

Only for her, Dublin would have been sunk by half-time. Scored 0-7 (3fs). A shoo-in All-Star and a likely Footballer of the Year candidate.

LYNDSEY DAVEY 6

Gave the ball away uncharacteristically often in her 11th All-Ireland final appearance. Scored a point and never stopped trying.

CARLA ROWE 7

A source of endless energy, taking the fight and running at Meath on that left wing. Looked the likeliest of the Dublin attackers to prise open that double-locked defence.

SINÉAD AHERNE 6

Kept moving and probing. In the end scored just 0-1 on a frustrating day for the Dublin attack.

NIAMH HETHERTON 6

Clearly used as a target at full-forward but with Cleary and Lynch combining to mute that threat, didn’t last the first half.

SIOBHÁN KILLEEN 5

Made it only as far as half-time, when she made way for Niamh McEvoy.

BENCH 6

Mick Bohan rolled out the full power of his bench but only Kate Sullivan scored on a day when Meath made it difficult for any Dublin player to impose themselves on the game.


Most Watched

Privacy