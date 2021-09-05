How Meath and Dublin rated: The All-Ireland final verdict

Vikki Wall of Meath with her Player of the Match trophy after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Meath ratings

MONICA McGUIRK 7

Most important moment of the match was a brilliant first-half save from Hannah Tyrrell. Admirably patient in waiting for kick-out options to present themselves before kicking.

EMMA TROY 8

It’s unlikely when Dublin conducted their analysis on Meath’s scoring threats that Troy’s name cropped up but she surged forward for two brilliant points.

MARY KATE LYNCH 7

Paired off with Niamh Hetherton – a clear aerial threat but Dublin’s first player subbed off. Guarded space in front of the Meath goal wolfishly.

KATIE NEWE 7

Saw Siobhán Killeen off scoreless and then turned her attentions to Hannah Tyrrell, whenever she wandered inside.

AOIBHEANN LEAHY 6

Came off at the second-half water break, by which stage she had given every last drop of energy for the Meath cause.

AOIBHÍN CLEARY 8

Extinguished Dublin’s aerial threat on three occasions. Once, in the first half when Hetherton threatened, but, most importantly, when a goal would have turned the game.

SHAUNA ENNIS 7

Given the unenviable task of marking Sinéad Aherne and for all her constant movement and sniping towards space, the Dublin captain kicked just one point.

ORLAGH LALLY 6

One of Meath’s most willing ball-carriers. Fouled for a free in the second half at a time when her team were finding it hard to win them.

MÁIRE O’SHAUGHNESSY 8

The calmest of Meath’s calm heads. Sat back, claimed kick-outs and knitted the Meath defence and attack together.

ORLA BYRNE 7

Get through an amount of work and made some telling runs. A vital influence in Meath’s clear-headed execution of a brilliant game-plan.

STACEY GRIMES 8

A gem of a player. Kicked that brilliant, vital, angled point in the second half. But handled the ball superbly, made correct decisions in that frantic last 10 minutes.

NIAMH O’SULLIVAN 7

Was initially snuffed out by Martha Byrne but kicked 0-3 – all from play – in another excellent display. Ran endlessly for the cause. The epitome of Meath’s all-action performance.

VIKKI WALL 8

Fouled more than any other player. Kept demanding the ball. Kept running at Dublin. Amazing mix of pace, energy, power and determination.

EMMA DUGGAN 8

Had her very own Mikey Sheehy moment in the first half with that opportunist lob over Ciara Trant. Finished with 1-2. One of Meath’s heroes.

BRIDGETTA LYNCH 6

Kicked one point when a team-mate was standing in a better position inside with a potential goal on offer. Taken off after 45 minutes of hard graft.

BENCH 6

Given how perfectly his plan was being executed, it’s little surprise Eamonn Murray didn’t make a switch until halfway through the second half.

Dublin ratings

CIARA TRANT 6

Came under severe pressure on her kick-outs, particularly early on, with Meath setting up in a grid with little space between their players. Caught for the goal too.

MARTHA BYRNE 7

One of the standout Dublin players in the first half. Took Niamh O’Sullivan for a spell and got up the pitch to kick a point of her own.

NIAMH COLLINS 6

Made sure nothing came through the Dublin defence easy and could hardly have been faulted for Emma Duggan’s goal, given the circumstances.

LEAH CAFFREY 6

Tidy and composed. Followed Duggan when she wandered outfield. One of Dublin’s better players on the day with Meath’s greatest threat was their running from deep.

SINÉAD GOLDRICK 7

Tracked Vikki Wall in the first half, with Dublin opting for pace against pace. Won a free and forced a brilliant late turnover in her only start of the season.

SIOBHÁN McGRATH 5

A late replacement for Olwen Carey. Effectively played as Dublin’s sweeper, marshalling the ‘D’. Replaced for the second half by Carey.

ORLAGH NOLAN 5

Tagged Stacey Grimes in the opening half, no easy task given her direct opponent’s energy. Taken off at the water break in the second half.

JENNIFER DUNNE 5

Gave away the first free of the game for a foul on Wall – a portent of how the game would go. Not alone in getting tied up in the web of Meath defenders in possession.

LAUREN MAGEE 7

Brought her customary physicality to the first half. Did well for the first 20 minutes of the second when switched on to Wall but couldn’t quite influence play further forward.

HANNAH TYRRELL 8

Only for her, Dublin would have been sunk by half-time. Scored 0-7 (3fs). A shoo-in All-Star and a likely Footballer of the Year candidate.

LYNDSEY DAVEY 6

Gave the ball away uncharacteristically often in her 11th All-Ireland final appearance. Scored a point and never stopped trying.

CARLA ROWE 7

A source of endless energy, taking the fight and running at Meath on that left wing. Looked the likeliest of the Dublin attackers to prise open that double-locked defence.

SINÉAD AHERNE 6

Kept moving and probing. In the end scored just 0-1 on a frustrating day for the Dublin attack.

NIAMH HETHERTON 6

Clearly used as a target at full-forward but with Cleary and Lynch combining to mute that threat, didn’t last the first half.

SIOBHÁN KILLEEN 5

Made it only as far as half-time, when she made way for Niamh McEvoy.

BENCH 6

Mick Bohan rolled out the full power of his bench but only Kate Sullivan scored on a day when Meath made it difficult for any Dublin player to impose themselves on the game.



