How Dublin star made it onto Manchester United’s Instagram page

Lidl ambassadors Carla Rowe of Dublin and Síofra O'Shea of Kerry at the launch of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues

EAGLE-EYED Dublin fans did a double-take when they spotted a very familiar face popping up beside new Manchester United signing Wout Weghorst on the club’s social media.

Could it be Dublin scoring ace Carla Rowe or does she have a doppleganger?

“No, it was me,” she confirmed.

“I was at the ‘United-City game on Saturday and did the stadium tour on Sunday. We were just down at the bottom pitchside and he was out getting his official photos done for the club and came over and did a photo of us.

“It was pure random. There was a few little kids on the tour and I was like ‘move kids!’ but said politely of course!

“I knew who he was. With the weekend that was in it, we’d been talking about the number nine. I actually got this trip in July and thought ‘oh, I’ll have to miss Sunday training’ but it was worth it,” said the big Man United fan who reckons manager Erik ten Hag is finally turning their fortunes around.

The posting on Manchester United’s Instagram page caught her as much by surprise as everyone else.

“One of the girls sent me the photo and said ‘am I going insane or is that you?’ so I can confirm it definitely is me,” she laughed.

She re-tweeted it on her Twitter account, commenting: “Few new tips on headers gained....bringing it to @LadiesFootball very soon.”

Rowe will play a key leadership role for Dublin this season and their opener in the Lidl Division 1 NFL is a huge Leinster derby against defending league and All-Ireland champions Meath on Saturday (5:15).

The high profile clash, which has attracted large crowds in its recent iterations, is being played at Dublin's training ground, St Clare's DCU because Parnell Park is unplayable.

There is no stand or public parking at the venue but it does have a back-up artificial ground in case the bad weather persists and it is being covered live by TG4 who will cover 13 games in this year's Lidl NFL, including the Division 1 and 2 finals on April 15 and the Division 3 and 4 finals next day.