Giants want Cork legend Bríd Stack to return to Australia for AFLW 2021-22 after this season ended before it began with broken neck

Bríd Stack, who didn’t play a league match this season, has been included on the re-signing list of AFLW side Greater Western Sydney Giants along with Cora Staunton.

Mayo native Staunton, who will be 40 in December, has confirmed she will be back for a fifth year Down Under, following on from a 2021 campaign in which she kicked 10 goals and was named in the team of the year.

Stack, an 11-time All-Ireland winner with Cork, didn't play a league game during her maiden season in Australia after suffering a serious neck injury during a pre-season match in January but has since recovered.

Stack, 34, collided with Crows champion Ebony Marinoff in the final minute of their AFLW trial game on January 17, suffering a stable fracture of her C7 vertebrae.

Marinoff was suspended for three games — the harshest penalty handed out in AFLW history — after being found guilty by the AFL Tribunal of forceful front-on contact, but successfully had the charge quashed on appeal.

The 34-year-old Stack has not yet to confirmed whether she will be return for another season in Australia but reports in the Australian media indicate that she will and has already signed.

Yvonne Bonner of Donegal, who skipped the 2021 season with GWS after her husband was not allowed to travel with her, will again be absent as she prepares to welcome her first child. Collingwood duo Aisling Sheridan and Sarah Rowe have both signed new two-year deals while Ailish Considine will be back with Adelaide Crows.

This year's season will begin in December rather than January, and pre-season training could mean some difficult decisions for Irish players as it is scheduled to begin on 1 September, four days before the All-Ireland Ladies’ Football final.

