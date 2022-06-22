Further blow for All-Ireland champions Meath as Orlagh Lally joins Vikki Wall in moving to AFLW

A second member of Meath’s All-Ireland winning ladies football team is on her way to Australia with the news that Orlagh Lally has signed with Fremantle.

Lally follows team mate and player of the year Vikki Wall Down Under, who will join North Melbourne when Meath’s interest in the championship ends. Lally joins Leitrim's Aine Tighe at the Dockers.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a great opportunity and a bit of a new adventure as well,” Lally said.

“I’ve heard great stories about Australia and it was really nice to get to know Aine and put a face to the name. She told me how great it is over at Fremantle and in Perth. It added an extra bit of excitement and reassurance as well knowing that you have someone from home over there as well.”

The midfielder’s signature means that 19 Irish footballers have now signed on ahead of the new season in Australia where preseason is already under way and the first round last weekend in August.

The new expanded season sees new teams involved with massive pay hikes for players. The top tier will be paid $71,935, while the minimum AFLW wage will increase from $20,239 to around $39,184.

This week also saw Conor Nash, the former Meath underage star and Leinster rugby academy talent, sign a new two year deal with Hawthorn. Nash has made 41 appearances for the Hawks to date.

The Irish in AFLW 7.0 (confirmed): Sarah Rowe, Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood), Aine Tighe, Orlagh Lally (Fremantle Dockers), Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions), Sinead Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin (Melbourne), Niamh Kelly, Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows), Grace Kelly, Clara Fitzpatrick (St Kilda), Erika O’Shea, Vikki Wall (North Melbourne), Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn), Joanne Doonan (Essendon), Aishling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles), Rachel Kearns (Geelong), Cora Staunton, Brid Stack (GWS Giants).