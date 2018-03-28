FORMER Tipperary ladies footballer Rachel Kenneally has passed away at the age of 26.

'Full of life, humour and great courage' - Tributes paid following death of former Tipperary ladies footballer (26)

The gifted footballer represented the Premier County at corner back in the All-Ireland intermediate final in 2013.

The current Tipperary ladies football manager Shane Ronayne paid tribute to Kenneally on Twitter after the tragic news emerged. "On behalf of everybody involved with the Tipperary Ladies Football Senior squad I would like to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Rachel Kenneally our former player, teammate and friend," Ronayne said.

"We are all proud to have had the opportunity to coach and play with Rachel and very privileged to have known her as a person. She was a fantastic player and a wonderful character full of life, humour and great courage. "She will be sorely missed but forever remembered."

A native of Ballyglass in Tipperary town, Rachel attended Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, where she studied to be a primary school teacher. Rachel made her debut with the Tipperary senior team in 2009, and played until 2014.

In a funeral notice, donations - if desired - were requested to be sent to Cancer Research. Ladies Gaelic Football President Marie Hickey also paid tribute:

"All of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association are deeply saddened to learn of Rachel’s untimely passing. Rachel was a wonderful servant to Tipperary ladies football and her club, Aherlow.

"A committed and talented player, Rachel wore the blue and gold of her county and the green and gold of her beloved Aherlow with distinction for many years.

"Rachel marked herself out as a brilliant underage player before going on to represent Tipperary at the highest level, appearing on All-Ireland final day in 2013. "We extend our deepest sympathies to Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad time."

