All-Ireland champions Dublin have made two changes to their side ahead of Sunday's ladies football final against Galway.

Former Footballer of the Year Noelle Healy to start as Dublin and Galway name teams for All-Ireland final

Mick Bohan's side are targeting a third All-Ireland in-a-row, and the Dublin boss has made two changes to the side who beat Cork by six points in the semi-final.

2017 Player of the Year Noelle Healy is returned to the side at full forward, with young Clontarf attacker Niamh Hetherton dropping to the bench. The other change sees Cuala's Jennifer Dunne come in at corner forward, with Niamh McEvoy missing out.

For Galway, manager Tim Rabbitte has stuck with the starting side that pipped Mayo by a single point last time out. Tracey Leonard captains the side from corner forward, as does Sinead Aherne on the Dublin team.

The game throws in at 16.00 and will be shown live on TG4.

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigids)

2. Éabha Rutledge (Kilmacud Crokes)

3. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)

4. Martha Byrne (Cuala)

5. Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes)

6. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)

7. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)

8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Siobhán McGrath (Thomas Davis)

10. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire)

11. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvesters)

12. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)

13. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvesters) – captain

14. Noelle Healy (Mourneabbey, Cork)

15. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala)

Galway

1. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

2. Sinéad Burke (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

3. Nicola Ward Kilkerrin (Clonberne)

4. Sarah Lynch (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)

5. Orla Murphy (Claregalway)

6. Barbara Hannon (Dunmore McHales)

7. Shauna Molloy (St Fursey’s)

8. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

9. Áine McDonagh (Moycullen)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

11. Megan Glynn (Claregalway)

12. Mairéad Seoighe (Clonbur)

13. Tracey Leonard (Corofin) — captain

14. Sarah Conneally (Dunmore McHales)

15. Roisín Leonard (Corofin)

