Five-star Kerry deliver the goods to win first ladies’ league title since 1991

Ladies' Football NFL Division 1 Final

Kerry 5-11 Galway 1-10

15 April 2023; Kerry captain Síofra O'Shea lifts the cup after her side's victory in the Lidl Ladies' Football National League Division 1 final between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Dermot Crowe

Kerry won their first Division 1 ladies' football league title since 1991 with a stunning performance.

They wiped out Galway’s interest early in Croke Park and laid a recent bogey at headquarters, where they had lost the 2022 All-Ireland final and 2021 Division 2 final to Meath.

