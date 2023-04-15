Five-star Kerry deliver the goods to win first ladies’ league title since 1991

Kerry won their first Division 1 ladies' football league title since 1991 with a stunning performance.

They wiped out Galway’s interest early in Croke Park and laid a recent bogey at headquarters, where they had lost the 2022 All-Ireland final and 2021 Division 2 final to Meath.

Losing was never in doubt here as they produced an exhibition of attacking play, while Galway’s good league form completely deserted them. At one stage, they trailed by 19 points before a penalty from Kate Slevin and a run of late scores put a more respectable look on the final result, including two from sub Shauna Brennan.

Kerry had a heroic display from full-back Kayleigh Cronin, who set up a first-half goal for Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, but there were big performers throughout the field. Hannah O’Donoghue had a relatively subdued first half but hit 1-3 after the interval, her goal coming immediately after Niamh Ní Chonchúir had Kerry’s third, and her second, when a slick Kerry opened up Galway’s defence. Those two came within eight minutes of the resumption and finished off any prospect of a Galway recovery.

But it had looked remote at half time, Kerry having the luxury of two first goals, which left them in a commanding position, leading by seven points, 2-5 to 0-4, at the midway point. Galway’s play tended to be frantic, composed of darting solo runs into a heavily fortified defence where Kerry’s tackling was remorseless.

Time and time again, Galway coughed up possession and also were pulled for over-carrying from either running out of road under severe pressure or running out of ideas.

They went ahead in the first attack with a neat point from Leanne Coen, but Kerry were in front with points from Niamh Carmody and Anna Galvin by the seventh minute and never relinquished the lead. The first goal came ten minutes in, with Kerry pressurising Galway’s kick-out and the turnover leading to a looped finish from Ní Chonchúir, who had an effort just before ruled out for a square ball.

With Kerry forwards buzzing about the field in constant rotation, they breached the Galway defence again five minutes later. The influential midfielder Lorraine Scanlon saw full-back Cronin tearing up the left wing unaccompanied and picked her out.

Cronin made rapid ground, and when she delivered the ball across an exposed Galway goal, Ní Mhuircheartaigh was there to finish to the net the first time with the fist.

Olivia Divilly scored a sweet point in immediate reply, her side’s first score in 16 minutes but were unable to make any inroads on the Kerry lead, despite the efforts of Nicola and Louise Ward when launching attacks into Kerry territory.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh should have scored another goal early in the second half but shot wide after a delightful ball in from Carmody. Yet it was only a stay of execution for the Galway ladies, chasing the county’s first Division 1 title.

Scorers – Kerry: N Ní Chonchúir 2-1; H O’Donoghue 1-3; L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-2 (0-2fs); S O’Shea 1-0; N Carmody, A Galvin 0-2 each; L Scanlon 0-1. Galway: K Slevin 1-3 (1-0 pen, 2fs); O Divilly, S Brennan, R Leonard (both fs) 0-2 each; L Coen 0-1.

Kerry – ME Bolger; E Lynch, K Cronin, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Lynch; L Scanlon, M O’Connell; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, S O’Shea (capt), L Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Subs: A Harrington for O‘Connell (42); C Evans for Ní Conchúir (48); L Galvin for Costello & A Dillane for Murphy (both 51); F Tangney for O’Donoghue (52).

Galway – A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh (capt), E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, A Molloy; A Davoren, S Divilly; L Coen, L Ward, O Divilly; E Noone, R Leonard, K Slevin. Subs: C Trill for Gavin (24); S Brennan for Leonard (ht); T Leonard for E Noone & H Noone for Molloy (both 38); L Noone for S Divilly (42).

Referee – Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).