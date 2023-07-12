Female inter-county players to boycott LGFA and Camogie Association media events as player charter row rumbles on

Female inter-county players are to boycott media events organised by the LGFA and Camogie Association as All-Ireland championships in both codes draw to a climax.

The move is a clear indication that elite ladies football and camogie stars won’t be backing down in their campaign for a player charter.

The fight for equality with their male peers is being spearheaded by the Gaelic Players Association, and a statement from the GPA has now confirmed that its female members will not take part in "media events organised by the LGFA or Camogie Association in advance of games in the closing stages of the All-Ireland championships.

“This decision was taken collectively on a call of squad reps and captains yesterday (Tuesday), as the #UnitedForEquality protest continues.

“To avoid a loss of coverage of the games, the GPA will organise media access to players. We will be in touch in the next 24 to 48 hours with details.

“The players' decision will have no impact on local arrangements that regional media have in place,” the statement concludes.

The GPA has been active in lobbying the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to come together and establish a player charter for female athletes ahead of the 2024 season.

Integration talks, under the direction of former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, have been ongoing.

Irrespective of those talks, the GPA and its membership, male and female, want a charter that guarantees adequate medical, gym, nutrition and travel expenses in time for next season.