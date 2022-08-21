Exodus of players to Australia will pass with time

If you ever find yourself in the company of a group of people from Donegal there’s a strong chance you will find it difficult to keep up with the conversation due to the dialect. Despite our often convoluted discourse, I imagine most people have heard us use the phrase, ‘Only in small doses’ and in many different contexts. It is not exclusive to the county, but I feel it’s used there more often than anywhere else in the country.

When it comes to watching the AFLW that is exactly how I would describe my interest in the game, I can only take it in very small doses. I struggle to watch a full game, like a few other sports it just isn’t for me.

I sometimes feel a certain level of pressure to like and follow the sport just because I am a woman who is involved in sports media and the AFLW is a high profile and popular sport played by women.

Meath manager Eamonn Murray gave a very honest opinion in April on the sport: “I don’t know why you’d want to play that sport because it’s dreadful stuff to watch. I can’t understand it. There’s no skill at all.” While I differ from him in that I feel there is a level of skill involved and I have an understanding of the rules, I was nonetheless relieved at the time to hear another person involved in the LGFA publicly share my own sentiment.

I like to keep up to date with how the Irish players are getting on so small doses in the form of Instagram reels, Twitter posts and newspaper reports are sufficient.

Meath manager Eamonn Murray. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Meath manager Eamonn Murray. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The AFLW is an incredible organisation and while I may not enjoy watching it, I absolutely love how it has exploded in Australia and beyond and has moved female athletes closer to equitable outcomes in the near future.

Mike Currane, a Talent ID and Elite Skills Coach with AFLW Ireland, is responsible for the majority of Irish players who have been recruited over the last seven seasons. Having forged strong relationships with the clubs, he acts as both a talent scout for them and coach to players who want to hone their skills in the hope of being selected. He has seen interest in the game growing year by year, “taking everyone by surprise, even in Australia”. He adds: “All the [AFL] clubs are now looking to get their women’s teams up and running.”

According to the Clare man, interest from players looking to be recruited started to increase when TG4 began showing the AFLW games in January of last year. TG4 are also the main source of funding for the LGFA, being the title sponsors of the All-Ireland championships since 2001.

The Australian rules sport has quietly become aligned to ladies’ Gaelic football and for the last few years it feels like we cannot have a conversation about one without the other. The build-up to this year’s All-Ireland final felt suppressed in a way because almost every piece of media coverage either started or finished with reports on Irish players going to Australia and the assumed negative impact it is having on the game here.

We were deprived of the opinions of some current players on media duty that week in relation to the final and the women’s game in general, as they were continually asked about the AFLW. ‘Would you consider going?’ ‘Why are players going?’ And then the negative slant ‘What negative impact is it having on the game here? ‘What are the LGFA going to do?’ ‘Does it devalue the championship?’

The AFLW has provided our top players with incredible opportunities and it is very easy to understand their reasons for switching codes.

“Almost every one of them, their main appeal is being a professional and playing as a professional athlete,” says Currane. “At home they are pretty much professional aside from by name.”

There is absolutely nothing the LGFA can do in terms of paying players, we are not a professional sport. However, improvements can definitely be made in terms of supporting injured players.

There have been many criticisms in the past of the injury fund the LGFA have in place. Annual Congress reports show a vast amount of money has been paid to the playing cohort over the years, however there are too many stories of players being forced to pay for treatment themselves or missing out on wages because they cannot work due to injury and that isn’t good enough regardless of form filling and timelines. Other ongoing issues around food and nutrition, travel expenses and the gap in funding and conditions between counties will drive top players to the AFLW.

While I hate to think of next year’s championship without the likes of Sinéad Goldrick, Vikki Wall, Orlagh Lally and others, the AFLW recruitment process has brought with it some positives. Returning players have brought huge levels of professionalism to their counties, not to mention their physical fitness and higher levels of performance, Goldrick being a prime example.

Mayo have seen four of the starting six forwards from their 2019 All-Ireland semi-final loss enjoy successful seasons with various AFLW clubs. Back home, Michael Moyles managed to bring Fiona McHale back into the fold and give debuts to over 10 young players in the last two seasons while reaching back-to-back semi-finals in the process. Departures from counties will give opportunities to other players to develop and play more important roles, while forcing managers to adapt their playing styles to suit a team as opposed to one or two individuals.

Most importantly, it has been a factor in making the championship more competitive and perhaps seem more attainable to teams who may not have felt that way in the past. Take the departures of the Meath girls — Wall and Lally — for example. Could that be a factor in why we have not heard of any retirements from Donegal or Dublin in terms of both players and management. Are they perhaps thinking one more year, we were very close to Meath this year?

Over the last number of seasons most players have been able to return home to play championship football, but going forward that scenario is looking less and less likely as each year moves on. Currane feels it will prove more and more difficult as the number of fixtures will increase again next season. “This will be the first season that the happy marriage between both codes is now over, the six-month split is no longer. Players not playing championship this year was a variation of club by club and player by player. Individual arrangements between players and clubs are probably in place and clubs are supportive of Irish players and respectful of their county careers. But there is uncertainty on next season’s dates and the league is going to expand even further, meaning a longer season.”

It is very easy to see why Gaelic footballers are so desired by Australian clubs. Skills are easily transferable, their level of fitness and athletic ability is already operating at a professional level. Character, drive and determination is what marks them out from their Aussie counterparts according to Currane. “They are so competitive and their mentality tends to lift the players around them, they have a will to win as a group.”

While I do envisage plenty more departures from the LGFA over the next few seasons, many likely to be high profile players, I think we will come to a stage whereby the whole process will plateau. AFLW clubs don’t want an overbalance of Irish players, ideally they want local talent.

The league itself is in its infancy. To grow it needs money, to make money it must make sales, to make sales it needs superstars who fans will pay money to see and buy the merchandise. To date, the majority of captains and superstars are Australian. Many have been handpicked by their clubs, others are acutely aware that becoming a superstar is all about player statistics and playing the numbers, which often comes with experience in the game.

The AFLW National Academy is in its sixth year of intake and there is also an AFLW Draft. The national championships have teams made up of underage girls and boys selected by coaches in every State and Territory allowing local talent to develop. There are structures in place at every level to ensure homegrown talent will be at the core of every team. It is likely that participation numbers will continue to increase across the country, equating to significant numbers of homegrown players emerging as real recruitment prospects. These players will have extremely high skill levels having played the game for so long at such a high standard, possibly causing a gradual easing of interest from coaches in the LGFA talent pool.

Around 2010 and in the few years that followed it was well known that the IRFU regularly sent scouts to games in the hope of recruiting players for their women’s Sevens and 15s teams. They already had Nora Stapleton, Lindsay Peat, Claire Molloy and Niamh Briggs on their books, all established inter-county stars. Hannah Tyrrell, Mairead Coyne, Eliza Downey, Louise Galvin and Kim Flood all followed over the years, taking sabbaticals from their GAA commitments, but all subsequently returned to the sport.

Before that, in 1998, the great Sue Ramsbottom of Laois played rugby for Ireland, 10 years into her inter-county career. She played for a year then retired to focus on football again and her career.

Many of these players were heavily involved in bringing Irish women’s rugby to an all-time high when winning a Triple Crown and beating New Zealand in the World Cup in 2014. However, when some switched back and retirements became plentiful, the sport became less attractive to Gaelic footballers who may have previously toyed with the idea of playing for Ireland.

The LGFA has weathered many storms in the past and will be forced to do so again in the future. They will also cope with everything else in between, because the sport itself and the championship is, and always will be, bigger than any one player or group of individuals.

When I go home to Donegal and complain about the rain I will often be told not to mind it, ‘Ach sure it only comes in small doses you can cope with that for a while can’t you? It’ll pass, it always does.’