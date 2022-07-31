| 15.3°C Dublin

Excellence knows no borders: Sporting potential should never be stifled by geography or gender

The 1993 All-Ireland winning Kerry team. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The 1993 All-Ireland winning Kerry team. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Katie Liston

The establishment of ‘The Comp’, aka Tarbert Comprehensive in 1973, was crucial in shaping the life chances of pupils from North Kerry and West Limerick, in the parishes of Loughill-Ballyhahill (my own), Glin and Athea in West Limerick, and the Kerry villages of Moyvane, Lenamore/Ballylongford and Tarbert itself.

There I, and many others, were given the tools to succeed, in education and sport. This school catchment area softened the ideological effects of the county boundary line located between Glin and Tarbert, blending the green of Limerick and the green and gold of Kerry.

