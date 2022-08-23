Ex-Tipperary camogie player Megan Ryan joins Essendon ahead of new AFLW season

Former Tipperary camogie player Megan Ryan has been snapped up by Essendon on the eve of the new AFLW season.

Ryan's addition brings to 22 the number of Irish players signed by Aussie clubs ahead of the new campaign and comes after a slot on the Bombers squad became available after Jorja Borg suffered a season ending injury that saw her moved to the inactive list.

The Roscrea native moved to Australia in 2019 and began her AFLW journey at Broken Hill before moving to North Adelaide in the SANFLW — the state-level league in South Australia — for the 2022 season where she helped them win a grand final.

AFLW Contract Manager Georgia Harvey said the club was thrilled to have Ryan join the Bombers.

“Whilst it’s disappointing for Jorja to miss the season, this is another great opportunity for a player to represent this football club in our inaugural year,” Harvey said.

“Meg is a strong and competitive player who recently played in a premiership with North Adelaide in the SANFLW and we look forward to welcoming her to the club.”

Ryan joins Fermanagh native Joanne Doonan at the Bombers with a further 20 Irish players on the books of 11 different. The league starts on Thursday morning Irish time when Collingwood take on Carlton.