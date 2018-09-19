Ewan MacKenna: Women in sport have been fighting hard for parity, clearly on this occasion it didn't suit some

It's a thought that has surely crossed Peter Leahy's mind this month. And, given the widespread sniping, scandal and possible slander of late, many more men must have considered the risk-reward too. It may not seem fair or progressive based on a single incident, but the nature of that incident has dredged up so much mud from the very bottom as to make it a consideration.

You know the story, and frankly you'd be bored of that story if there wasn't such a serious element flung recklessly into the mix. It's a couple of weeks since the legendary Cora Staunton popped up on Newstalk and her words were stunning, and possibly extremely stupid, for a multitude of reasons. Having helped get Leahy on board as Mayo manager after last year's Connacht final, they went to an All Ireland together, and he then went to a league decider. But by this championship a dozen players decided to walk as they no longer tolerated his blunt and sometimes irate style of management. That was and is their unquestionable right.

End of?

Put it this way, it should have been. And you can bet a few of those that quit the panel wish it had been for reasons far beyond how the Mayo County Board dubiously tried to rid themselves and their championship of the Carnacon club. Only that tale's importance has tip-toed off into the distance such is the hierarchy and diminishing nature of priorities.

During that Off The Ball conversation, while a number of Staunton's claims went unchallenged, they didn't go unnoticed. "We've been dignified and are not using the media to air our problems," she said as she used the media to air their problems.

Read more here:

"It's very sensitive and personal to a certain number of girls that have walked away. These issues aren't to be dragged through the public," she said, before hinting at those issues, allowing them to be dragged through the public domain in an ill-informed manner, and reminding that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing. "We didn't feel it was a safe environment to be in so we decided to leave," she said.

And then Staunton left such an open but also a closed comment hanging out there for all to see.

Here's the problem though. Be honest around what comes to mind when a group of women, many mere teens, quit a team because they "didn't feel it was a safe environment"? It's not even a year since the Tom Humphries case and, rightly or wrongly, you think of either physical or sexual abuse. That grabs a concerned attention that has been staring down Leahy's name ever since.

Language is powerful in such spheres and those speaking out need to be careful for, without evidence given to relevant authorities, they have no right to so lazily flash certain sentiments about. Yet that happened as silence after the brief chatter made sure innuendo formed and prospered.

Leahy did no such wrong, as we now know. These days, however, it can be hard to stuff the genie back into the bottle. That's because the public don't want detail, they want a headline and outrage and a cause and a crusade. And once they have it, they don't let it go as Twitter is always in need of a new hashtag. Recall the Ulster rugby trio who may have come across as odious individuals, but who were ultimately cleared in a court of law of any legal impropriety. Still they got tarred and sacked as the mob mobilised at merely the accusation of rape rather than the verdict.

It makes this Mayo episode symptomatic of a wider pick-and-mix form of gender equality. The we-share-everything-but-you-pay-for-dinner mentality. Parity but just when it suits and, while women in sport have been fighting hard for that parity, clearly on this occasion it didn't suit some. It's one way in which this issue goes beyond sport into a wider hypocrisy. And in Leahy's case too it goes into the very heart of real life for ask him about the last few weeks and the looks and messages he's been receiving as accusations laced the air around him.

It's why there ought to be a softly, softly approach around such delicate situations but these Mayo women engaged in a Serena Williams-style move, going in so deep and so hard that to back down or give an inch later goes against human nature. Instead they hold up fair treatment as a mask when they want special treatment. That should be called out in the most withering terms without consideration for gender. Especially since their statement on Monday went back for some more.

Cora Staunton. Photo: Sportsfile

While there may not have been intent initially via Staunton's remarks, done once it needed to be clarified and quick. But we got repetition rather than any apology. "Our reasons for stepping away from the Mayo panel were related to player-welfare issues that were personal, and were sensitive," the statement of the departed read. "The whole experience had a significant impact on our mental health. We used the terms 'unhealthy' and 'unsafe' and accept, and take responsibility for the implications of this language but for us, these are relevant terms and stepping away was the right decision."

So what was it that created these relevant terms?

Fiona McHale mentioned that one issue was a player that was upset at being called lazy in an individual feedback session. Another didn't like being told they weren't committed enough despite not missing a training session when they aren't the same thing. When returning late back to the fold, captain Sarah Tierney didn't like being pulled up after questioning her manager during laps early one session by asking if it was going to be all running and no football. And her problems went on as, on other occasion, having suggested getting in a past player to help work on defensive issues, Leahy took issue with a suggestion-box mentality due to his old-school ways.

As for the mental health claims, while the idea of brushing aside something as important isn't ideal, to maintain it's authenticity it is a necessity. Flickering, brief emotion and a disease aren't the same. To conflate and confuse the two lies somewhere between a deflection and an escape.

For sure Leahy's methods can be questioned and maybe he hasn't moved with the times. He shouldn't have asked Denise McDonagh if she was "blind or stupid", and maybe he shouldn't have told his captain she was "performing sh*te". But that's subjective to the point that after those 12 had left, those that stayed stuck together. Sarah Rowe said mid-summer that, "For all of us playing we are very, very happy with the management. Very supportive, approachable, tough, tough, tough on us, of course, but that's their job. Their job is to coach, they always give constructive criticism to us all, and it has only made us stronger and better players."

Besides, do you really think Cillian O'Connor and Aidan O'Shea have never been on the receiving end of management ire? That's top-level sport and what Mayo tried to do – to the point of unheralded meals after training and a costly and excellent support set-up this year – was to try to move towards some semblance of equality. That comes with both benefits and disadvantages, with sources in this case highlighting how the return of old faces helped break up established cliques. It also comes with responsibilities and it ought to come with consequences.

By now what caused the split is secondary as what escalated it takes precedence. There are degrees of erroneous and regardless of how cheated and slighted the players felt in being forced to walk away, they did worse after walking away. You may not like his style and Peter Leahy might not have been right, although we may never know the full extent. But after this, he comes out of it so badly wronged.

Online Editors