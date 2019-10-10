Ephie Fitzgerald makes dramatic u-turn to return as Cork ladies manager two months after resigning

Ephie Fitzgerald has made a dramatic u-turn and will manage the Cork ladies footballers for the next two years despite resigning after their All-Ireland semi-final loss to Dublin two months ago.

Fitzgerald was given the green light to lead the Rebelettes until at least 2021 at last night's meeting of the Cork LGFA with the Nemo Rangers clubman set to head into his fifth year as manager next season, subject to ratification at this month's county board meeting.

Fitzgerald had said that it was “time for a new voice” in the wake of their 2-11 to 0-11 loss to the Dubs with a decision made that this would be his last season prior to that game, but he has since had a change of heart.

Fitzgerald succeeded legendary manager Eamonn Ryan for the 2016 season before guiding Cork to an All-Ireland six-in-a-row later that year, but they have not gone up the the Hogan Stand steps since with several high-profile retirements during that time.

Fitzgerald also delivered back-to-back Division 1 League crowns in 2016 and 2017, as well as earlier this year, while he led the Leesiders to Munster crowns in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and will hope to add further silverware in the next two years.

