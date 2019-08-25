Cork Ladies football boss Ephie Fitzgerald has stepped down after four years in charge following his team's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin today..

Ephie Fitzgerald fires parting shot at officiating in Ladies Gaelic football as he steps down as Cork manager

And the outspoken manager fired a parting shot at how the rules of the Ladies game are applied as he deaprted.

"I'm certainly not happy with the officiating. Now, I can say this because I will be stepping down after this," he told RTÉ Sport after the game.

"I've four years done and I think it is time for a new voice.

"But Ciara O'Sullivan was sent off there. That's the third time Maggie (Farrelly) has sent her off in three matches and she doesn't know herself what she went for. Stuff like that. The tackle needs to be defined, I think.

"That's not taking from Dublin's victory on the day. They did deserve it but I just do think that the tackle needs to be defined or the LGFA going forward are wasting their time because we don't know what a tick is, we don't know when they are being ticked, we don't know if every foul is a tick or whatever. I don't know."

Fitzgerald guided Cork to the Brendan Martin Cup in his first campaign in charge back in 2016 before Dublin's finally escaped from the shadow of their southern rivals and also won this years league title. But it now appears that another year was never on the cards.

"There is a young squad there and I suppose I have a lot going on," Fitzgerald copntinued.

"I have a family at home that I probably haven't given as much time to this past few years as I should have been doing.

"So, there are a lot of factors really. Work and all. But the result today was nothing to do with my decision to step down. That was made a while back."

Online Editors