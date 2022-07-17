Emma Duggan’s iron will proves to be the difference for Meath

The results of last weekend’s All-Ireland ladies quarter-finals were seen as seismic, especially when Donegal shocked Dublin. Seismic is defined as “of enormous proportions or effect” in the Oxford dictionary, and “a seismic shift or change as being very sudden or dramatic”.

Over the last fortnight across different sporting and global spectrums seismic change has been accompanied at times by a loud and defiant ‘no’.

Individuals and groups decided that, enough is enough. Ursula Jacob released a lengthy statement through her social media in relation to online abuse and a clickbait piece written about her. She said “enough is enough and standing up for yourself is more important than constantly just putting up with nasty, tasteless comments from faceless cowards”. In doing so she has likely enacted significant change in how female pundits are both viewed and treated by the public, hopefully encouraging other females to enter the profession.

On Monday, the England women’s soccer team said no to pressure and underperforming with a 8-0 walloping of Norway, setting themselves up for a likely Euro 2022 championship.

Then came the Tories, always good for a few seismic waves, rarely causing change in the positive sense. They finally said no to Boris and his antics, with Sajid Javid the first to officially say enough is enough, followed by a string of resignations. The political landscape in Britain is now likely to have a very different look and agenda come the next General Election, likely to be this autumn.

Meath had their own seismic year in 2021, and although not firing on all cylinders they are giving a resounding no to the possibility of exiting the championship and relinquishing their All-Ireland crown.

Read More

They needed an Emma Duggan wonder score with 10 seconds left to get them past Galway last week. And yesterday it was more backs-to-the-wall stuff in the second of the semi-final double-header at Croke Park.

Kerry defeated Mayo comfortably in the first game with a wonderful brand of open attacking football. The game was in stark contrast to Meath and Donegal, a much slower pace, less physicality and with Kerry up by ten points in the second half, there was no frantic finish. The only talking point in the last few minutes was the ankle injury to Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Meath’s win over Donegal means there will be a brand new pairing in the 2022 All-Ireland final. But Donegal will rue missed chances in the opening half, that included numerous goal chances they failed to convert. Róisín McCafferty did not have a single save to make and in contrast at the other end Monica McGuirk, yet again, was one of Meath’s most outstanding performers.

Meath played a cat and mouse game of football and gave us all a false sense of security at half-time. They conceded the Donegal kick-out in the first half, an area they reaped huge rewards in during the league final, they weren’t overly aggressive in any area of the pitch and were operating at a tempo well below their standards.

The second half was completely different as they pressed the kick-out, scored three points without reply and were playing as the All-Ireland champions.

There were intriguing battles taking place all over the pitch, most notably the duel between Vikki Wall and Tanya Kennedy. At one point in the second half Wall attempted to make a run forward at a ferocious pace, Kennedy was so focused on staying by her side I visualised Usain Bolt trying to finish the 100m sprint with Justin Gatlin blocking his path, not running beside him, and sending him in a slalom towards the finish line.

If the first half was cagey, the second was one of the best we have seen in Croke Park and the crowd reacted. I was sitting beside a lady from Meath and we traded jumps and cheers as the battle raged before us.

There were moments of absolute class, the incredible Niamh McLaughlin’s penalty, her spray passes and her give and go with Katy Herron resulting in a huge score. Orlagh Lally’s wonder point at the end of the first half, and of course the contribution of Emma Duggan in the final quarter. Karen Guthrie’s catch, spin and shot were equally matched by Monica McGuirk’s speed off the line to narrow the angle and make the save.

Yvonne McMonagle must have covered 10km over the 70 minutes. She ran until the bitter end, chipping in with an incredible point when Donegal needed it most. The old guard, as always, didn’t let their county down. They have given us so much over the last number of years and we will be forever proud of them and so grateful for what they have done for the jersey and the county as a whole.

For me, an All-Star is the player who, no matter what the occasion or their form leading into a game has been, rises to the challenge. Emma Duggan is that player. Nicole McLaughlin had nullified her for 50 minutes, her partner in crime Vikki Wall was in the sin bin and Donegal were pressing. She scored the last three points to get Meath over the line.

For her last effort, she ran the length of the pitch to get on the end of a pass and knock it over the bar. Her composure had not been matched at the other end and that was the difference. She creates seismic shifts, and if Meath retain their championship it will be because they have an Emma Duggan, and nobody else does.