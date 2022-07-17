| 17°C Dublin

Emma Duggan’s iron will proves to be the difference for Meath

Nadine Doherty

All-Ireland champions come alive in second half to book place in decider

Meath's Emma Duggan in action against Donegal's Nicole McLaughlin, right, during their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

The results of last weekend’s All-Ireland ladies quarter-finals were seen as seismic, especially when Donegal shocked Dublin. Seismic is defined as “of enormous proportions or effect” in the Oxford dictionary, and “a seismic shift or change as being very sudden or dramatic”.

Over the last fortnight across different sporting and global spectrums seismic change has been accompanied at times by a loud and defiant ‘no’.

