Emma Duggan inspires St Peter’s Dunboyne to third successive Meath SFC title against Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels

Meath star Emma Duggan inspired St Peter’s Dunboyne to a third successive Meath club title against a wasteful Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels in Ratoath.

Duggan, a pivotal figure in Meath’s back-to-back All-Ireland wins accounted for all but four of Dunboyne’s scores. At times she was treble marked but her 36th minute goal effectively decided the final played in front of a big crowd.

“Coming back after winning an All-Ireland with Meath and achieving a three-in a-row with the club is very special especially playing with the girls I grew up with. It is brilliant and we will enjoy this one,” said Duggan.

Beaten in last year’s All-Ireland club semi-final, Dunboyne began the defence of their Leinster title against Kilmacud Crokes next weekend.

Dunshaughlin will have a bagful of regrets about this loss not least an inability to convert possession into scores in the first half when they had the advantage of the wind.

The poverty of their efforts up front is emphasised by the fact that until Niamh McEntee’s goal deep in injury time they had only managed two scores from play.

Though the Dunboyne goal seemed to have a charmed existence, the underdogs could have scored four goals. When the luckless Ciara Gorman cracked a shot of the underside of the crossbar early in the second ball and the ball bounced back into the field of play their fate was probably sealed.

Momentarily losing their composure, their well marshalled defence in which Ava O’Brien was outstanding was caught out of place soon afterwards.

St Peter’s had a three to one numerical advantage when they won a turn-over in the middle-third.

Substitute Aoife Thompson looked to have taken the wrong option when she elected to link up with Duggan but though the pass didn’t go to hand the latter managed to scoop it over the line with her outstretched fist.

The introduction of Thompson and Julie Kavanagh at the break give St Peter’s much needed impetus and they also overcame the sinbinning of the influential Saoirse Quinn before the break.

Still, St Peter’s were very fortunate to be just a point adrift at the break (0-6; 0-5) as team manager Brendan Quinn acknowledged.

“Dunshaughlin could have been easily five or six points ahead at half time and then they hit the cross bar in the second half. No doubt we dug it out,” he said.

“It probably wasn’t our best performance, but finals are there to be won. We showed a lot of grit and determination in the second half and the basics improved. Three in a row-in-row is not easy to do in any county in any grade,” said Quinn, who has been at the helm for all the wins.

Until this season Vikki Wall has been the team’s highest profile player but she is now sampling Aussie Rules football with North Melbourne.

However, her sister Sarah is the team’s centre back and she has stayed in touch with her team mates according to Duggan.

“She slept in the Dunboyne jersey last night before getting up in the middle of the night to watch the game,” said Duggan.

Meath All-Ireland winner Niamh O’Sullivan was Dunshaughlin’s top scorer with 0-6 but all but one of her scores came from frees.

The Gaels were less successful at bringing her into the play as the winners were in getting the ball through to Duggan who kicked four points from play, converted five frees and hit the crucial goal.

And whereas Duggan and her colleagues displayed admirable composure in front of the post recording just two wides Dunshaughlin’s nine wides as well as their missed goal opportunities illustrated the key difference between the sides.

Sean Boylan’s daughter Aoife lined out for Dunboyne who had the title wrapped up long before the end. They led 1-13 to 0-9 at the end of normal time and though Dunshaughlin found their scoring touch in injury time hitting 1-1 it was too late to save them.

Scorers – St Peter’s Dunboyne: Emma Duggan 1-9 (5f), S Quinn 0-2, A Thompson, H Hickey 0-1 each. Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels – N O’Sullivan 0-6 (5f), C Gorman (0-4 (3f), N McEntee 1-0.

St Peter’s Dunboyne: M Mooney; R McDermott, E Doyle, H Nolan; H Hickey, S Wall, A Moffatt; A Jones, L Pearl; A Delaney, S Melia, S Quinn; L Grant, E Duggan, A Boylan. Subs: J Kavanagh for Boylan (ht), A Thompson for Grant (ht), N Williams for McDermott (40), R Norman for Pearl (52).

Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels: M O’Hare, K Kealy, A O’Brien, S Leonard; S O Muiri, L Quinn, N Gallogly; E Moyles, P Reilly, L Murray, K Troy, E Kennedy; C Gorman, M Byrne, N O’Sullivan. Subs: N McEntee for Kennedy (ht), S O’Rourke for Gorman (56), K Kelliher for Kealy (57).

Referee: H Clifford.