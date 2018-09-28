The eight Carnacon players who were handed four week bans by the Connacht Council have had their suspensions halved on appeal.

Eight Caracon players from Mayo walkout have their suspensions halved on appeal

The Connacht LGFA last night upheld the finding that the players had brought the game into disrepute after departing Peter Leahy's Mayo squad amidst a high-profile walkout in July but their suspensions were halved from four weeks to two.

Cora Staunton, Fiona McHale, Martha Carter, Marie Corbett, Amy Dowling, Doireann Hughes, Sadhbh Larkin and Saoirse Walsh now have five days to lodge an appeal with the LGFA Central Council if they wish to appeal the decision.

The Mayo ladies senior football championship is due to resume this weekend and will proceed unless an appeal is submitted before 5pm this evening

Carnacon withdrew their appeal against the €500 fine they received.

Online Editors