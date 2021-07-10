Early goals prove crucial for Jackies

First-half goals from Jennifer Dunne and Siobhán Killeen proved crucial as Dublin opened their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship defence with a convincing 2-18 to 1-11 win against Tyrone in Kingspan Breffni.

Hannah Tyrrell continued her good scoring form for the reigning champions as she kicked seven points over the hour, while Niamh O’Neill was scintillating for Tyrone, registering nine scores of her own in defeat.

Tyrone’s direct running at the Dublin defence caused problems early on and O’Neill converted a brace of frees. Dublin were rocked in the 13th minute when McCaffrey rattled the net, burying the ball in the left corner past the outstretched arm of Ciara Trant.

A Lucy Collins point before the water break showcased Dublin’s teamwork and patience with Tyrrell leading the Dublin attack.

Dublin finished the half with aplomb. Dunne levelled the game, smashing the ball to the net after a terrific set up by O’Connor, while O’Neill and Tyrrell swapped scores before a Tyrrell free edged the Dubs in front.

As half-time approached, Dublin bagged their second goal. O’Connor won a kickout and quick exchanges in the Dublin attack were finished to the net by Killeen. However, O’Neill converted a free on the stroke of half-time to leave just three between the sides at the break.

Dublin emerged after half-time and dominated the third quarter. Dublin were awarded a penalty when Dunne was fouled but McEvoy’s spot kick was well saved by Tyrone goalkeeper Maeve Maxwell.

In the final quarter, Niamh Hughes and Niamh O’Neill added to Tyrone’s tally, but the final moments were all Dublin as they eased to a facile victory.

Rachel Kearns’ first-half goal meant Mayo were able to hold off a brave Cavan showing to pick up the points in Group 1 at Markievicz Park, winning by 1-18 to 0-15.

Michael Moyles’ side did the hard work in the first half and held a seven-point interval lead, and they were able to keep the gap between themselves and the Breffni side up to the final whistle, with the free taking of Shauna Howley a key component in this victory.

Mayo led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the first water break, but Cavan had raced into an early two-point lead thanks to two frees from Aisling Gilsenan inside the opening three minutes.

The westerners rallied though, reeling off the next five points on the bounce. However, the final say of the quarter went to Cavan full-forward Aisling Sheridan who landed a fine effort to cut the gap to two.

Mayo stretched their legs though, and went in at the half-time leading 1-9 to 0-5, with Kearns’ goal after 24 minutes coming after she picked the ball 21 meters out and rifled it past Elaine Walsh in the Cavan goal.

Cavan kept pushing Mayo all the way to through the final 15 minutes, but Mayo were always able to keep themselves that bit in front down the home straight. Moyles’ side also welcomed back Sarah Rowe, who made her first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute, while she also kicked a couple of impressive late scores.

Monaghan lost to Armagh, 4-17 to 1-12, in the Athletic Grounds when a three-goal blitz in as many second-half minutes sent the home side on the way to victory.

The Orchard County led by five points at the break after a first half of a robust derby. The game was less than minute old when Aimee Mackin grabbed her first of five points. Scores were then traded as Ellen McCarron, Cora Courtney and Casey Treanor were on target for the Farney women, while Aimee Mackin and Alex Clarke weighed in with points.

Armagh’s first goal came on 15 minutes and it was a touch of class. From the 45-metre line Aimee Mackin curled her pass towards the edge of the square where Caroline O’Hanlon caught and fired into the net.

Armagh were 1-9 to 0-7 clear at half-time, but Monaghan came racing out of the blocks at the resumption, with Laura Garland and Courtney grabbing early points. Laura McEneaney’s goal on 36 minutes closed the gap even further, before McCarron’s fine point levelled the score.

Armagh stepped up another level and rattled in three goals before the second water break.

Mallon, Lavery and Alex Clarke each hit the net between the 42nd and 44th minute and there was no coming back for Monaghan – although they never threw in the towel.

A goal just before half-time from Bríd O’Sullivan was crucial as Cork got their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship campaign off to a winning 1-9 to 0-11 start at Birr.

In a close and tense game the experience of Cork told in the end with Ciara O’Sullivan and Áine O’Sullivan superb in the second half ensuring Cork took the points.

Sadhbh O’Leary got the first point from play for Cork, while a sweeping move out of defence saw Emma Duggan make it 0-2 apiece.

With nine minutes gone Meath had the ball in the net but referee, John Devlin, ruled it out for a square ball. Another Finn free had Cork back in front and just before the water break when they led 0-3 to 0-2.

Points from Orla Finn and Ciara O’Sullivan increased Cork’s lead. Just before half-time a crossfield pass from Hannah Looney found Melissa Duggan who burst in from the wing. She beat several defenders and her pass found Bríd O’Sullivan who had the simple task of tapping into the empty net to see Cork lead 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

Looney’s protest saw her sin-binned for 10 minutes. Meath made the extra player count, with points from Lynch and Niamh O’Sullivan closing the gap to 1-7 to 0-8. Late on, a brilliant one-two between O’Leary and Eimear Scally sent Scally in on goal, only for Meath keeper, Monica McGuirk, to save superbly.

Grimes pointed from another free with Scally replying for Cork. And in a tense finish Duggan scored for Meath but Cork held solid to claim the spoils.



