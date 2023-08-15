Dynamic Jennifer Dunne built to prosper in new voyage Down Under

Nothing is guaranteed when an athlete attempts the delicate transfer of abilities to a different game, regardless of similarities or crossover.

And yet to watch Jennifer Dunne glide around Croke Park on Sunday was to give her a strong chance of a smooth landing in Australia later this week.

“Obviously that opportunity came up, the group were really welcoming to that idea,” Dunne, who claimed a fourth All-Ireland medal on Sunday, explained of the genesis of her move.

“But I parked it then and this was my main focus and I’m just so glad that we as a collective got over the line and I can go over now with a smile on my face and maybe bring success over there.”

Dunne departs for Brisbane Lions tomorrow. They were the 2021 AFLW champions, the club of Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer. Their season begins in less than three weeks.

“I haven’t done a huge amount really,” Dunne admitted of her preparations for the switch. “This has been my primary focus. I wanted to give this everything and throw everything at it. I would be kicking myself if I hadn’t and we came up short, so that was my focus. And I’m delighted that I had that mindset going into it.

“Opportunities come up. It’s getting to play professional sport. It’s something that a lot of girls can’t say no to.”

​Already, Dunne has been issued the number eight squad number for the coming season, the same shirt she wore for Dublin last Sunday. She has also been provisionally assigned the role of key defender.

Mick Bohan joked that if Dunne’s move worked out well, Dublin’s all-conquering ladies footballers might get their team holiday out of it.

“This is my fourth (All-Ireland) now but it’s probably one of the most special ones,” noted Dunne

“Considering the last two years we’ve had and such a change of people that have come into the group – management and players.

“A lot of us probably wouldn’t have backed ourselves in October or November to be here but we’re just so delighted, it’s amazing.”

The deal to bring Dunne to Brisbane was announced in March.

How long she had blipped on Brisbane’s radar is unknown. But it’s unlikely to be a coincidence that she was head-hunted in what was her best season for Dublin.

According to Bohan, this year Dunne had “put in a serious shift to develop herself into probably the most athletic midfielder in this country at this point in time. But you have to match it with football. Obviously the more your performances increase, the more attention you’re going to get, so you have to live with that also.”

Dublin's Jennifer Dunne, left, and Niamh Hetherton. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It’s an increasingly well-worn path. There were 22 Irish players scattered across the rosters of AFL women’s teams last year. That figure is set to touch 30 for the forthcoming season.

Some of Dunne’s current and former team-mates have made the journey; Lauren Magee, Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy and if they could do without the drain of talent, it is ultimately a compliment to their abilities and a reflection of their coaching.

“I still look back on my time in coaching,” stressed Bohan. “Brian O’Driscoll played underage Gaelic football in my club and I was lucky enough to have him at 10, 11, 12 and 13 and people always talk about the loss for Clontarf GAA Club.

“But I was so proud that that man went on to play for Ireland.

“So they are all stories in different people’s communities, we’re Gaels and we want people to play our games but if somebody chooses something else and that’s what makes them happy then you only get one crack at this life, I think we know that bit.”

Dunne isn’t the only Dublin player to flourish this year. They didn’t just peak at the right time of the season, they hit new highs in terms of their physical exertions.

Any attending AFLW scouts in Croke Park on Sunday might have had notions of trying to convince Magee to return to Australia with them, such was her constant movement.

“Sami Dowling came in this year with S&C, brought a new level to it,” Bohan explained.

“So we’ve seen that in all of the sessions, they just work their backsides off.

“That’s the most important trait in sport, regardless what you do,” added the Dublin manager.

“I have called on every favour that ever was done in my life to get to assemble this group of people to get us to be successful and the knowledge we have in this management team to help this group get better. I will never forget this.”