Dublin's Noëlle Healy back working in hospital after All-Ireland win

Dublin GAA star Noëlle Healy is back to her day job in St James’s Hospital, only one day after securing her fourth consecutive All-Ireland football title.

Doctor Healy (29) has returned to working as an anesthesiologist after Dublin’s ladies team managed to make history at Croke Park with an impressive victory over Cork.

“We would have been at the core phase no more than our medical and surgical colleagues at the height of the pandemic in March and April,” she told Morning Ireland today.

“It’s a very satisfying job, and I’m lucky enough to have a few family members - cousins and a sister - working in the medical profession as well. It’s a great job; it’s one that I love.

“It’s a great distraction from football, and football brings a great distraction from it.”

Yesterday’s final proved to be a tight one, with Cork earning an early lead. But in the end it was the Dubs who came back fighting with the final score being: Dublin 1-10 and Cork 1-5.

Healy said she was afraid they’d never make it to the end due to the pandemic.

“It’s a week that we were worried would never come this year, when we were apart and trying to train separately in April and May,” she said. “So [I was] delighted to even be able to take part in it yesterday.

“To have come out the right side of an unbelievable match was really satisfying.”

The team spent many months training unsure that the final would even occur, but Healy said they managed to keep their morale up regardless.

“It would be easy to let your standards slip or sit back and not stay as motivated and drive on, but credit to the girls a lot of them came back after lockdown in phenomenal shape and worked really hard on improving their skills,” she said.

“Jennifer Dunne and Carla Rowe both came back absolutely flying it, so hungry after it, so I suppose from that point of view you couldn’t help but be inspired by that and push on.”

Of course current circumstance prevent the team from celebrating as they would have in previous years, but they still managed to mark the occasion.

“We just went home to our families, which was really lovely,” she said.

“It was really disappointing - there’s a lot of us that have been playing together since we were 13/14, we know each other's parents really, really well and their families mean an awful lot to us.”

“We kind of know how much this means to our families. They're the ones who have been at the matches, on cold days when there are only 50 or 100 people at it. To not be able to see them and celebrate after was hard.”

“When it’s safe to do so we’ll have a proper celebration,” she added.

