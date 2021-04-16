Dublin's Niamh McEvoy brings an end to her AFLW career

Niamh McEvoy has ended her time with the Demons

NIAMH McEvoy has brought an end to her AFLW career after two seasons with Melbourne Demons.

The 30 year-old, who has won All-Ireland medals with Dublin in each of the past four seasons, played eight games for the Melbourne club across two years.

Last year, McEvoy and Dublin team mate Sinéad Goldrick played the early part of a season that went unfinished after the pandemic outbreak that forced the AFLW to abandon their finals series.

The pair were joined by Lauren Magee, another members of Mick Bohan’s all-conquering Dublin side this year, although McEvoy struggled to break into the Demons side this year, spending time with VFLW club Casey.

All three are expected to line out for Dublin as they bid to win a fifth Brendan Martin Cup in a row later this year.

"The competitiveness, professionalism, and experience Niamh brought across from her highly successful Gaelic football career back in Ireland has benefitted our group enormously over the last two seasons,” Melbourne AFLW boss Daniel McPherson said.

"We should never underestimate what players like Niamh sacrifice when they travel out to Australia to compete in our AFLW competition."

McEvoy was one of 14 Irish players on AFLW rosters in 2021, although the likelihood is there will be fewer for 2022.

Two; Ailish Considine from Clare and Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer, are set to be involved in Saturday’s Grand Final for Bisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows respectively.

Cora Staunton meanwhile, was named on the AFLW team of the year for her scoring exploits with GWS Giants.

There is no indication yet whether Bríd Stack, who suffered a broken vertebra in her first game for the Giants back in January, will seek a new contract.

Some, like Aisling McCarthy from West Coast Eagles, have a year still to run on their contracts.

But with most clubs having established nurseries to produce home-grown talent, the need for imported talent is no longer as pressing.

Under the collectively bargaining agreement signed in 2020, players salaries will rise by 16% next year, with a minimum Tier 4 wage increasing to $20,239.

