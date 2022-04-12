Dublin’s Niamh McEvoy announces retirement from inter-county ladies’ football after 15 years

Niamh McEvoy after the defeat to Meath in the All-Ireland Ladies' SFC final in 2021. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin’s Niamh McEvoy, a five-time All-Ireland winner, has confirmed her retirement from inter-county Gaelic football.

The St Sylvester's player joined the Dublin senior panel back in 2007 and was a late substitute as the Jackies landed their first All-Ireland in 2010 against Tyrone.

Besides winning the Brendan Martin Cup, McEvoy also won two National League Division 1 titles, as well as collecting an All-Star in 2019.

McEvoy also started in each of the finals when Dublin won four-in-a-row between 2017 and 2020.

She was on the bench for last year's shock All-Ireland final defeat to Meath, coming on in the second half. She put that disappointment behind her to help her Malahide club land the Dublin intermediate championship in October.

She told RTÉ Sport at the time that she was uncertain of her future in Blue, saying that she had been playing with Dublin for a “long, long time”.

McEvoy also spent two season playing AFLW with Melbourne alongside Dublin teammates Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee. McEvoy announced her retirement on Virgin Media Sport’s AFLW Highlights Show.

"Obviously, I had no involvement during the National League, which just finished there over the course of the weekend," McEvoy told Virgin Media Sport.

"I had rang Mick Bohan in December to announce my retirement after Sylvester's finished up our great club run.

"I just decided it was the end for me. This is the first year in probably 18 years that I won’t wear a Dublin jersey. I played the whole way up through the underage ranks and had more than a decade with the senior team, so I’m just really grateful for the time I had there.

"Five All-Irelands is amazing. I played for so many years that winning All-Irelands wasn't the main thing.

"Playing for Dublin or playing county can be all consuming, and you need to be a bit selfish at times. I’m just really grateful for the huge support I got from my family, and my Mam and Dad in particular, Joan and Dave. And I suppose Dean (Rock) was pretty sound too, and my club are really great.

"For me, it wasn’t really about the All-Irelands in the end. At the time that was such a big deal, but I just made such amazing connections with some really, really great people. Coaches like Mick Bohan, I had a great relationship with him.

"I've friends for life and memories that I'll cherish forever."

In a post on Facebook, Dublin LGFA said: "An unbelievable player who gave her all in the sky blue jersey, enjoy retirement Niamh."