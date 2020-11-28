Dublin's four-in-a-row bid lives on after seeing off spirited Armagh challenge

Sinéad Goldrick of Dublin in action against Shauna Grey of Armagh during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Semi-Final match at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

DUBLIN are into a seventh All-Ireland ladies senior football final in succession, but not without a fight and not without a worrying injury suffered by captain Sinéad Aherne.

They beat a strong Armagh team, inspired by the excellent Aimee Mackin, by 3-13 to 3-8 in Kingspan Breffni Park last night to secure a crack at a fourth Brendan Martin Cup in a row.

Inspired by Noelle Healy and Carla Rowe, who stepped into Aherne’s free-taking role after the seven-time All Star limped off in the first half, Dublin eventually pulled away, having gone into the break level.

Dublin enjoyed the ideal start.

Only three minutes in, they scored a goal through Nicole Owens – a late addition to the Dublin attack in place of Niamh McEvoy – after Noelle Healy squared following a surging run.

They had their second goal just seven minutes later.

Carla Rowe kicked a point to put Dublin 1-2 to 0-1 up and from the following kick-out, Lyndsey Davey won clean possession.

Dublin pounced, methodically working the ball to Rowe, who slammed a shot beyond the reach of Anna Carr.

That put Dublin into a 2-2 to 0-1 lead and granted them the appearance of complete authority.

Aimee Mackin, who scored 2-7 (2f) against Mayo in Armagh’s last game, was a peripheral figure during that early passage but she sprang to life just as the game seemed to be moving beyond the Ulster side.

In the 15th minute, Mackin caught a ’45 that dropped just outside the Dublin square.

She turned sharply just as Lauren Magee attempted a challenge and the referee awarded a penalty.

Mackin directed her shot just beyond Ciara Trant and Armagh suddenly had something to work with.

Largely, they dominated possession and territory for the next 10 or minutes, pinning Dublin in on their kick-outs.

On the rare occasions they managed to take a quick kick-out in that phase, Armagh were tigerish in their tackling and forced numerous turnovers.

Healy’s mazy running and sharp finishing gave Dublin another boost but Armagh dominated the closing stages of the half.

Worse for Dublin was the loss of captain Aherne, who pulled up after appearing to jar her knee near the sideline in Breffni Park.

When Aoife McCoy slammed home a second Armagh goal, they clearly had the momentum and Dublin required a point just at the hooter from Healy to go in level at 2-6 to 2-6.

Clearly, Armagh had the firepower to hurt Dublin.

But their cause was damaged early in the second half, when Clodagh McCambridge was booked for a foul on McEvoy.

Carla Rowe scored the resultant penalty and in the 10 minutes Armagh’s numbers were reduced, Dublin scored 1-4 to 0-1.

Effectively, that was the winning of the game but Mackin scored a brilliant second goal to ensure the All-Ireland champions had to keep their wits about them before booking their place in this year’s final on December 20th.





SCORERS – Dublin: C Rowe 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), N Owens 1-0, N Healy 0-3, L Davey 0-2, S Aherne (f), S McCaffrey, K Sullivan, S Killeen 0-1 each. Armagh: A Mackin 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), A McCoy 1-0, K Mallon 0-2 (2f), B Mackin, A Marley 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, A Kane; L Caffrey, S McGrath, S Goldrick; L Magee, J Dunne; C Rowe, L Davey, S McCaffrey; S Aherne, N Owens, M Healy. Subs: S Killeen for Aherne (25 inj), N McEvoy for 12 (h-t), K Sullivan for Dunne (53), C O’Connor for Owens (53), O Nolan for Kae (56)

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Marley, C McCambridge, S Grey; T Grimes, B Mackin, G Ferguson; N Coleman, A Bellew; C Marley, A McCoy, A Mackin; C O’Hanlon, K Mallon, E Lavery. Subs: T McVeigh for Ferguson (46), N Reel for Lavery (55)

REF: G McMahon (Mayo)

