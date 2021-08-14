Dublin’s five-in-row TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC bid on track after semi-final win over Mayo

Siobhán Killeen of Dublin in action against Mayo players, from left, Róisín Durkin, Tamara O'Connor, and Clodagh McManamon during the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland SFC semi-final match at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

For context, it’s worth recalling here that prior to Mick Bohan taking over as their manager, Dublin had just one All-Ireland ladies title, back in 2010.

Now they’re perched on a fifth Brendan Martin Cup triumph in a row, an eighth final appearance in as many years, after the plain-sailing semi-final victory over Mayo in Croke Park.

Another thing: in each of the three years prior to the beginning of his tenure, Dublin lost in finals, included in which were a couple of excruciating collapses to Cork.

Quicky though, under Bohan’s watch, they have become a winning machine. Every bit as impressive and dominant of their domain as the county’s men’s team have been in that same span of time.

They have evolved, too.

On the Dublin bench in a bloodless victory over Mayo were Niamh Collins, Niamh McEvoy and Sineád Goldrick, hugely influential figures over the past three years.

Carla Rowe, who scored 2-4 against Donegal in the quarter-final and was comfortably Dublin’s best player last year, was another absentee through injury.

And yet no less potent.

Luck has played its part this year too.

No doubting Dublin’s consistent excellence and Mick Bohan’s skilful regeneration of the team these five years, but a bit of fortune can go a long way too.

Hannah Tyrrell’s return to Gaelic football after a decorated international rugby career could hardly have been better timed for Bohan or Dublin.

In an attack shorn the energy of the retired Noelle Healy and the injured Nicole Owens, Tyrrell has provided added a completely new, unique set of attributes to that area.

She kicked five points just two days after her wedding.

For Bohan, Tyrrell’s return has been like a golden goose falling from the sky and on to his lap.

Tyrrell may have been less prominent in the first half but Dublin were a study in efficiency.

They never quite put enough road between themselves and Mayo to take the heat out of the game but neither did they ever seem under any substantial pressure.

They worked a 0-4 to no score lead and only a couple of poor shot choices prevented it being more.

Mayo struggled for air.

But twice in a minute we saw the value/danger of a turnover in modern football.

After eight minutes, Mayo seized possession with Dublin pushed up and without a sweeper.

From midfield to scorer – Sarah Rowe – they did everything right, made all the correct runs, timed each pass to maximise its value.

At the end of it all, Rowe stepped inside Ciara Trant and rolled the ball into the empty net. Mayo had the oxygen only a goal can provide.

But then, not 90 seconds later, Dublin won a Mayo kick-out inside their ’45.

With Mayo’s players advanced, Lyndsey Davy plundered through the middle and set up Caoimhe O’Connor, who applied the finish.

Clearly, Dublin had the more dangerous set of forwards.

Sineád Aherne, by way of demonstration, popped three excellent first half points, as did Dublin’s other corner-forward Siobhán Killeen.

The flow of the game, such as it was, was swiftly in one direction.

And then Mayo got a second goal.

This time it was Sinéad Cafferkey who did the heavy lifting, shielding possession from a posse of Dublin defenders and shovelling a pass out to Rachel Kearns, who finished well.

For Mayo, that was it. Three scores. Two goals.

Dublin, by contrast, took 1-10 with them into half-time. All six of their starting forwards scoring from play.

As a show of squad strength, they brought on Goldrick at half-time. Given her experience and quality, she could have an even greater role in the final.

To their credit, Mayo took a greater initiative in the second half.

They went after Dublin’s kick-outs and took risks, pushing as high up the pitch as possible.

They had a moment, too. One where they might have added some tension to the closing moments.

Having hacked Dublin’s lead back to five points, Lisa Cafferkey drove purposefully in from the left wing, took a popped pass and accelerated away from two would-be Dublin tacklers.

She elected to go across goal with her shot but it hit Trant’s left-hand post and deflected out of danger.

Tyrrell was superb thereafter.

Switching between middle and Dublin’s furthest player forward, she routinely wound up on the end of running moves and scored four of her five points in that second half, each adding a little more distance for Mayo to come to chase down the champions.

They’re back in another final. Five in a row in their sights.

Scorers – Dublin: H Tyrrell, S Aherne (f) 0-5 each, C O’Connor 1-1, S Killeen 0-3, O Nolan, L Davey, N Hetherton 0-1 each. Mayo: R Kearns 1-5 (0-5f), S Rowe 1-0, S Howley (1f) 0-2, G Kelly 0-1.

Dublin: C Trant; M Byrne, A Kane, L Caffrey; O Carey, S McGrath, O Nolan; J Dunne, L Magee; H Tyrrell, L Davey, C O’Connor; S Killeen, N Hetherton, S Aherne. Subs: S Goldrick for Kane (h-t), K Sullivan for Killeen (41), N McEvoy for Hetherton (46), E Rutledge for Aherne (56), L Collins for O’Connor (56)

Mayo: L Brennan; S Lally, D Finn, C McManamon; T O’Connor, R Durkin, K Sullivan; F McHale, S Cafferkey; N Kelly, R Kearns, L Cafferkey; G Kelly, S Howley, S Rowe. Subs: C Whyte for Durkin (33), C Needham for McHale (51), M Reilly for Howley (58), E Roynane for O’Connor (59)

Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry).